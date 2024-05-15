Prudent Growth Hires Raleigh Area Attorney, Lucy Womble as Director of Legal

"We couldn't be more delighted to welcome Lucy Womble to our team. With her proven legal track record in commercial real estate, Lucy will undoubtedly enhance our organization and help take our company to the next level." - Tom Hahn, President of Prudent Growth Partners, LLC Post this

"We couldn't be more delighted to welcome Lucy Womble to our team," said President of Prudent Growth Tom Hahn. "With her proven track record of handling intricate leasing contracts and numerous complex commercial property deals, Lucy will undoubtedly enhance our organization and help take our company to the next level."

Prudent Growth Partners, LLC focuses on properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions and that provide exceptional returns on invested capital along with the possibility of longer-term capital gains achieved by expert management and future price appreciation.

