Prudent Growth Hires Raleigh Area Attorney, Lucy Womble as Director of Legal

Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is thrilled to announce the hiring of Lucy Womble as its new Director of Legal
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, a private equity real estate investment firm with offices in Chapel Hill and Charlotte, NC, is thrilled to announce the hiring of Lucy Womble as its Director of Legal. Lucy officially assumed her role on April 29th, bringing 18 years of legal experience to the Prudent Growth team. Most recently, she was an attorney with Longleaf Law Partners and its predecessors in Raleigh since 2011.
With her extensive commercial and residential real estate and corporate transactions background, Lucy is poised to make significant contributions to PGP's continued growth and success. She is experienced in the acquisition and sale of real property, retail and office leasing, asset purchase and sale agreements, commercial lending, and finance.
"We couldn't be more delighted to welcome Lucy Womble to our team," said President of Prudent Growth Tom Hahn. "With her proven track record of handling intricate leasing contracts and numerous complex commercial property deals, Lucy will undoubtedly enhance our organization and help take our company to the next level."
Prudent Growth Partners, LLC focuses on properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions and that provide exceptional returns on invested capital along with the possibility of longer-term capital gains achieved by expert management and future price appreciation.
For media inquiries or more information, please contact Jason Autry, Vice President of Communications & People, at [email protected]
