Prudent Growth Purchases Champaign Station in College Town of Illinois

"We are thrilled about purchasing Champaign Station in a vibrant college town like Champaign. We look forward to the center's performance, as it is another strong acquisition for our investors and a great expansion to our portfolio." - Tom Hahn, President of Prudent Growth Partners, LLC Post this

The center is strategically located in a dominant retail corridor of Champaign, IL, home to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. It is positioned just off Town Center Blvd., a significant thoroughfare, and is easily accessible from Interstates 74 and 57. Champaign Station faces a busy commuter and commercial road and is conducive to a wide variety of users. The immediate retail landscape is home to regional draws like Costco, Menards, Target, Hobby Lobby, Lowe's, Macy's, Dick's House of Sport, Sam's Club, and Meijer.

"We are thrilled about purchasing Champaign Station in a vibrant college town like Champaign. We look forward to the center's performance, as it is in a favorable location within driving distance of the university and other busy parts of the area. It is another strong acquisition for our investors and a great expansion to our portfolio," said Tom Hahn, President of Prudent Growth Partners.

Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment company based in Chapel Hill, NC. The firm focuses on properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions and provide exceptional returns on invested capital along with the possibility of longer-term capital gains achieved by expert management and future price appreciation.

Media Contact

Tom Hahn, Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, 919-280-5641, [email protected], https://www.prudentgrowth.com/

SOURCE Prudent Growth Partners, LLC