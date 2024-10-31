Prudent Growth Purchases Dollar Tree Plaza in North Carolina

"We are happy about the purchase of Dollar Tree Plaza. The center has a good location and is in a visible and active area of the Charlotte metro. It is another solid acquisition in North Carolina for our investors." - Tom Hahn, President of Prudent Growth Partners, LLC. Post this

Dollar Tree Plaza is strategically located in a major retail corridor in Charlotte, North Carolina. It is positioned off Albemarle Road and Central Avenue, two significant thoroughfares, and Highway 74/Independence Boulevard. The center accesses a busy commuter and commercial corridor between major Charlotte neighborhoods and the booming downtown area. The center is anchored by Dollar Tree and Chuck E. Cheese, both of which have operated successfully for over 20 years. The immediate retail landscape is home to regional draws like Aldi, Zips Car Wash, Firestone Complete Auto Care, Sherwin Williams, Rooms to Go, Ross Dress For Less, Food Lion, and US Foods Chefstore.

"We are happy about the purchase of Dollar Tree Plaza and look forward to how this property will perform. The center has a good location and is in a visible and active area of the Charlotte metro. It is another solid acquisition in North Carolina for our investors and a wonderful addition to our portfolio." said Tom Hahn, President of Prudent Growth Partners.

Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment company based in Chapel Hill, NC. The firm focuses on properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions and provide exceptional returns on invested capital along with the possibility of longer-term capital gains achieved by expert management and future price appreciation.

Media Contact

Tom Hahn, Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, 919-280-5641, [email protected], https://www.prudentgrowth.com/

SOURCE Prudent Growth Partners, LLC