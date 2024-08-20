Prudent Growth Purchases Elmwood Crossing in North Carolina

PGP has completed its $4.3 million acquisition of Elmwood Crossing in Fayetteville, NC.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, a private equity real estate firm with locations in Chapel Hill and Charlotte, NC, has completed its $4.3 million purchase of Elmwood Crossing, a 21,900 square foot multi-tenant shopping center located in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Built in 2008, the property's modern design and strategic location make it an attractive investment. It features a combination of local tenants, complementary businesses, and future upside from potential mark-to-market leasing opportunities.
The center is strategically located in a major retail corridor in Fayetteville and is positioned at the intersection of Hope Mills Road, a major thoroughfare, and George Owen Road. Elmwood Crossing accesses a busy commuter and commercial passageway between major Fayetteville neighborhoods and the booming downtown area. The immediate retail landscape is home to regional draws like Walmart Supercenter, Lowe's Home Improvement, Food Lion, Subway, Jersey Mike's Subs, Chick-Fil-a, Biscuitville, and Dollar General.
"We are thrilled with the purchase of Elmwood Crossing and look forward to the performance of this property. The center has a great location and proximity within a growing area of Fayetteville. It is another strong acquisition in North Carolina for our investors and a great addition to our portfolio." said Tom Hahn, President of Prudent Growth Partners.
Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment company based in Chapel Hill, NC. The firm focuses on properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions and provide exceptional returns on invested capital along with the possibility of longer-term capital gains achieved by expert management and future price appreciation.
