Prudent Growth Purchases the Home Center in Centerville, Ohio

The center is strategically located in a major retail corridor of Centerville, part of the Dayton, OH MSA. It is positioned off I-675, a busy thoroughfare that accesses a commuter and commercial corridor between major Dayton suburbs and the booming downtown area. The immediate retail landscape is home to regional draws like CVS Pharmacy, Big Lots, Papa Johns, Cadillac and MBW Dealerships, the UPS Store, Goodwill, Whole Foods, Sam's Club, Chipotle, Chick-fil-A, and Starbucks.

"We're thrilled and optimistic about the purchase of the Home Center. We look forward to the performance of this property, given its great location and proximity within Dayton. It is a strong acquisition in Ohio for our investors and a great addition to our overall portfolio." said Tom Hahn, President of Prudent Growth Partners.

Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment company based in Chapel Hill, NC. The firm focuses on properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions and provide exceptional returns on invested capital along with the possibility of longer-term capital gains achieved by expert management and future price appreciation.

