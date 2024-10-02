Prudent Growth Purchases Winter Haven Medical Village in Florida

"We are excited to add a medical center to our portfolio with the purchase of Winter Haven Medical Village. The center has a favorable location and is close to a growing area of greater Orlando. It is another strong acquisition in Florida." - Tom Hahn, President of Prudent Growth Partners, LLC Post this

The center is strategically located in a major retail corridor of Winter Haven. It is positioned just off Cypress Gardens Boulevard and US Hwy 27, two major thoroughfares south of Orlando, the property accesses a busy commuter and commercial corridor between major central Florida neighborhoods. The Medical Village is shadow anchored by a high-performing Walmart, ranked in the top 20th percentile in Florida, and the immediate retail landscape is home to regional draws like Lego Land, Publix, Miracle-Ear hearing Air Center, Power Fitness, The Home Depot, Kohl's, and Pet Smart..

"We are excited to add a medical center to our portfolio with the purchase of Winter Haven Medical Village and are optimistic about the performance of this property. The center has a favorable location and is close to a growing area of greater Orlando. It is another strong acquisition in Florida for our investors." said Tom Hahn, President of Prudent Growth Partners.

Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment company based in Chapel Hill, NC. The firm focuses on properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions and provide exceptional returns on invested capital along with the possibility of longer-term capital gains achieved by expert management and future price appreciation.

