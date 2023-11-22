Prytime Medical Announces Appointment of Robert A. Cohen, M.D., to its Clinical Advisory Board

"The use and improvement in techniques for saving patients' lives made possible by Prytime with the pREBOA-PRO™ catheter is a critical part of managing placenta accreta," Dr. Cohen said. Post this

"The use and improvement in techniques for saving patients' lives made possible by Prytime with the pREBOA-PRO™ catheter is a critical part of managing placenta accreta," Dr. Cohen said. "It is my pleasure to partner with Prytime Medical to help perfect the best applications of partial REBOA in obstetrics to save mothers from life-threatening hemorrhage and reduce potential complications during recovery."

"Dr. Cohen joins the Prytime team as a highly recognized leader in the industry and brings first-hand clinical experience that transcends obstetrics," said David Spencer, Prytime Medical Devices, Inc.'s CEO. "His deep understanding of what is critical to fellow physicians and obstetrical patients will bring valuable clinical guidance. The pREBOA-PRO™ catheter was designed to break the 30-minute barrier and deliver True Partial REBOA™ with central aortic pressure monitoring. With Dr. Cohen's hands-on experience, he can help other OB/GYNs understand what new clinical value partial REBOA has in these placenta accreta spectrum (PAS) cases," Spencer continued.

Dr. Cohen brings over 40 years of experience in obstetrics and gynecology with 10 years successfully treating placenta accreta cases using REBOA. Dr. Cohen received his medical degree from Medical College of Wisconsin and completed residency at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

Spencer concluded, "Dr. Cohen recently placed his 100th REBOA for PAS, which likely is more than any other physician globally. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with him."

Prytime Medical™ Devices, Inc. is an innovative medical device company that designs, develops, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions for hemorrhage control. The underlying intellectual property for REBOA was conceived based on lessons learned in war. Our latest innovations, the industry leading ER-REBOA™ PLUS, and the innovative pREBOA-PRO™ Partial REBOA Catheter, enable truncal hemorrhage control with more controlled resuscitation in a much wider range of clinical scenarios. pREBOA-PRO™ is the first FDA-cleared REBOA catheter designed specifically for true Partial REBOA. More information can be found at http://www.PrytimeMedical.com

