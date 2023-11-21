Prytime Medical Devices, Inc. Announces Appointment of Donna Syracuse as Chief Commercialization Officer

Now that the pREBOA-PRO™ catheter has broken the 30-minute barrier, hospitals and providers want to see a programmatic approach implemented to achieve the best possible clinical results. Post this

"I'm excited to join Prytime Medical at this point of its growth," said Donna. She continued, "Now that the pREBOA-PRO™ catheter has broken the 30-minute barrier, hospitals and providers want to see a programmatic approach implemented to achieve the best possible clinical results. I look forward to building on Prytime's Fanatical Clinical Support™ and Fanatical Program Support™ as we expand it further across North America."

Most recently, Donna served in various Sales Leadership roles at Merit Medical, including Regional Vice President of Sales, and Vice President of the Peripheral Intervention Franchise. At Merit, her portfolio included products and therapies meeting a wide range of clinical needs including Renal Therapies, Intervention, Angiography, Cardiology, Drainage & Biopsy. She has a track record of success in building hospital-based clinical programs, driving revenue growth, and building commercial teams.

"Donna's experience fits perfectly with Prytime's strategic goal for building outcomes-driven REBOA programs," said David Spencer, Prytime Medical CEO. "With her blend of clinical skills and consultative approach, Donna is best suited to help our customers realize the key benefits of True Partial REBOA™ using the pREBOA-PRO™ catheter: buying time, expanding treatment options, and reducing serious complications," Spencer continued.

Prior to her career in medical devices, Donna was a nephrology and critical care nurse, receiving her degree from Queens Hospital Center School of Nursing.

Syracuse concluded, "I am very excited to join the Prytime team and support its mission that no one should bleed to death and the sooner you stop the bleeding, the better."

About Prytime Medical Devices, Inc.

Prytime Medical™ Devices, Inc. is an innovative medical device company that designs, develops, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions for hemorrhage control. The underlying intellectual property for REBOA was conceived based on lessons learned in war. Our latest innovations, the industry leading ER-REBOA™ PLUS, and the innovative pREBOA-PRO™ Partial REBOA Catheter, enable torso hemorrhage control with more controlled resuscitation in a much wider range of clinical scenarios. pREBOA-PRO™ is the first FDA-cleared REBOA catheter designed specifically for True Partial REBOA™. More information can be found at http://www.PrytimeMedical.com

Media Contact

Jeffrey Jung, Prytime Medical Devices, Inc, 210-544-1752, [email protected], https://prytimemedical.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Prytime Medical Devices, Inc