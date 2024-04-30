Prytime Medical Devices' Rich Wojcik Named Top 25 CFOs of San Antonio for 2024

His expertise will be crucial as we expand our penetration in the civilian and military markets. His track record of skillfully bolstering the financial needs of growing companies will help Prytime expand as our customers continue adopting the use of Prolonged REBOA ™ Post this

"I'm thrilled for this recognition and to be in this group of world-class honorees," said Wojcik. "I was excited to join Prytime Medical during this period of growth and innovation. I look forward to working closely with this talented team to drive financial performance and make a significant impact on patients' access to our products. The opportunity to support the company's mission that no one should bleed to death is incredibly motivating and rewarding. Thank you to Top CFOs for the honor."

With more than two decades of experience in finance and accounting across various industries, Wojcik's previous roles include CFO at Capital Precast Holdings and CaptureRX where he overhauled and centralized benefits programs, improved the financial health of the organizations, and supported business expansion. As CFO at Prytime, he oversees all financial planning, accounting, audits, and investor relations, ensuring the company's financial strength and operational efficiency.

Rich Wojcik earned a Master of Business Administration in accounting from St. Edwards University in Austin, TX, and a Bachelor of Science in management with a minor in economics from California State University, Chico.

About Prytime Medical Devices, Inc.

Prytime Medical™ Devices, Inc. is an innovative medical device company that designs, develops, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions for hemorrhage control. Inspired by our continued work with the military, both in the U.S. and abroad, Prytime Medical is dedicated to saving lives through its pioneering technology. We believe that no one should bleed to death and our product portfolio includes the industry-leading ER-REBOA PLUS™ catheter as well as the innovative pREBOA-PRO™ Partial REBOA Catheter. The pREBOA-PRO™ catheter is the first and only FDA-cleared REBOA catheter designed specifically for True Partial REBOA™. It enables Prolonged REBOA™ buying physicians time to treat while providing central aortic pressure monitoring with safe partial aortic occlusion times up to two hours. For more information, visit: http://www.PrytimeMedical.com.

