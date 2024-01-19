Prytime Medical Names Dr. M. Chance Spalding New Chief Medical Officer

I've seen in my own practice how the pREBOA-PRO™ catheter gives me more time and options to save my patients. I look forward to working with the trauma community to realize the promise that this technology has to improve our patients' outcomes. Post this

"I'm excited that Dr. Spalding has chosen to join Prytime's mission: No one should bleed to death, and the sooner you stop the bleeding, the better," said David Spencer CEO. "Time is the enemy of the trauma surgeon. 57% of their REBOA cases are longer than 30 minutes. In 2021, Prytime Medical launched the pREBOA-PRO™ catheter designed to enable True Partial REBOA™ and give physicians more time to treat," continued Spencer. "We developed a programmatic approach to implementing REBOA focused on three key principles: team training and development, institutional guidelines, and process improvement. These REBOA Excellence Programs are supported by a field team focused on Fanatical Clinical Support™ and Fanatical Program Support™ to help our customers be successful. Adding one of the most experienced pREBOA-PRO™ surgeons to our team like Dr. Spalding ensures that the physician's voice is always central to our scientific evidence development, customer training and support, and continued market growth."

"As a PhD in Biomedical Engineering, I'm passionate about the intersection of technology and medicine," continued Spalding. I've seen in my own practice how the pREBOA-PRO™ catheter gives me more time and options to save my patients. I look forward to working with the trauma community to realize the promise that this technology has to improve our patients' outcomes."

M. Chance Spalding, D.O., Ph.D., F.A.C.S. is a physician-scientist and trauma surgeon who has launched two pREBOA-PRO™ Centers of Excellence. He currently serves as the Director of the Surgical and Trauma Intensive Care Unit at the Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus, Ohio. Dr. Spalding received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at Ohio University and his PhD at the University of Pittsburgh. He completed a Surgical Critical Care Fellowship at Parkland, UT Southwestern. Dr. Spalding has authored or co-authored over 75 peer-reviewed journal articles including 16 REBOA articles. He performed the first commercial pREBOA-PRO™ patient case in 2021. Dr. Spalding has led and participated in over 100 clinical research single-site and multi-center studies. He has been a frequent speaker, lecturer, and trainer on partial REBOA using pREBOA-PRO™. In 2023, Dr. Spalding traveled to Ukraine to train military physicians on partial REBOA.

Prytime Medical™ Devices, Inc. is an innovative medical device company that designs, develops, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions for hemorrhage control. Our latest innovations, the industry leading ER-REBOA PLUS™, and the innovative pREBOA-PRO™ partial REBOA catheter, enable torso hemorrhage control with more controlled resuscitation in a much wider range of clinical scenarios. pREBOA-PRO™ is the first and only FDA-cleared REBOA catheter designed specifically for True Partial REBOA™.

