PS Technology and L&T Technology Services partner to transform Railways with Advanced Simulation Mobility Technologies

"We are thrilled to partner with L&T Technology Services to introduce our advanced simulator technology in India and adjacent rail markets. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to revolutionize rail infrastructure through innovation and localized solutions." Abhi Bhan, Sr. Managing Director Post this

The collaboration between PST and LTTS will enhance safety and provide real-time insights for modern-day transportation. This new center will simulate real-time data collection, proactive decision-making, and improved resource management, setting new standards in rail simulation, immersive learning, training, and crew management. By leveraging AI & augmented reality technologies, the center aims to make rail transportation safer, more secure, and faster.

"We are thrilled to partner with L&T Technology Services to introduce our advanced simulator technology in India and adjacent rail markets. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to revolutionize rail infrastructure through innovation and localized solutions." said Abhinav Bhan, Senior Managing Director and Global Head, PST.

"L&T Technology Services' extensive experience in the railways engineering domain, combined with PS Technology's innovative simulator technology, forms a game-changing proposition for the global railway market. Our partnership will deliver transformative Mobility Solutions that enhance operational efficiency and safety across the rail network," said Alind Saxena, Executive Director & President – Mobility & Tech at LTTS. "We are excited to establish the Customer Excellence Center in Faridabad, which will serve as a hub for innovation and excellence in rail simulation technology."

By integrating PST's simulation technology, the partnership aims to set new standards for operational excellence and safety within the Indian rail sector. LTTS will bring its considerable domain expertise in the rail engineering segment to assist in the localization and Indianization of PST's technology, ensuring it meets the specific needs of the Indian railways.

About PST

PS Technology is committed to delivering significant and measurable returns to its clients and partners. For over three decades, PST has improved the processes and systems surrounding crew management, timekeeping and physics-based simulation solutions with integrity and a desire to create railroad value.

PST's asset management systems power the largest railroads in North America. PST's crew management and timekeeping solutions have been used to manage the day-to-day operations of over 100,000 employees that run, maintain and support rail operations across more than 120,000 miles of rail. PST's physics-based simulation solutions provide a premium learning environment. https://pstechnology.com

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 of the world's top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 23,800 employees spread across 22 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 104 innovation labs as of March 31, 2024. For more information, please visit https://www.LTTS.com/.

Media Contact

Mark Bremmer, PS Technology, 800-766-1630, [email protected], https://pstechnology.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE PS Technology