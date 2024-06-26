PS Technology Announces Leadership Changes: Bhan to become Senior Managing Director

PS Technology (PST) has announced an organizational change effective immediately. This executive change exemplifies the commitment PST has toward serving its clients and helping expand the rail industry. Abhi Bhan to become Senior Managing Director, Patel to assume strategic advisory role on PST Board of Directors.
LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PS Technology (PST) has announced an organizational change effective immediately. This executive change exemplifies the commitment PST has towards serving its clients and helping expand the rail industry.
Rushi Patel, formerly the CEO/President, transitioning to the PST Board of Directors, assuming an expanded technology role within Union Pacific Railroad. Rushi will be involved in a strategic advisory capacity and be part of the PST Board. Over the last 18 months Rushi has been key in driving the growth and innovation of PST, cultural transformation, and key stakeholder relationships.
Abhi Bhan, formerly the SVP of Growth, and who has been a key member of PST's Leadership team, will take over day-to-day leadership of PST in the role of Senior Managing Director. Abhi is a seasoned technology business leader adept at crafting and successfully delivering for his customers within the SaaS and IT Services space for over 25 years. He possesses strong leadership capabilities, skillfully guiding cross-functional teams to creatively solve complex business challenges.
Abhi shared, "With this change PST is looking forward to continuing our support of the rail industry while helping our customers become even more successful."
