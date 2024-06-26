PS Technology Announces Leadership Changes: Bhan to become Senior Managing Director

PS Technology (PST) has announced an organizational change effective immediately. This executive change exemplifies the commitment PST has toward serving its clients and helping expand the rail industry. Abhi Bhan to become Senior Managing Director, Patel to assume strategic advisory role on PST Board of Directors.

LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PS Technology (PST) has announced an organizational change effective immediately. This executive change exemplifies the commitment PST has towards serving its clients and helping expand the rail industry.