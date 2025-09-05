PSHRA® Appoints 2026 President-Elect, New Executive Council Members

This is such a pivotal moment for public sector HR and PSHRA members, and the Association is looking forward to 2026 with our Executive Council team helping to lead the organization and its members through it. This group really typifies the best of what PSHRA stands for, and what it strives to be. Post this

The former PSHRA Colorado Chapter president has served at the chapter and region level, and recently finished a three-year term on the association's Executive Council. Haggerty is hopeful that he can bring his enthusiasm for HR, and for PSHRA, to a new role as PSHRA President-Elect.

"As a chapter member, board member and president, I understand the struggles our chapters encounter every day providing meaningful classes and conferences," said Haggerty, the senior compensation and benefits manager at Denver-based Metro Waste Recovery.

"I have been passionate about PSHRA for almost two decades," added Haggerty, who holds a master's degree in HR management from Webster University and has taught graduate-level classes in HR management, benefits and compensations, and HR change management at institutions including the University of Denver and the University of California, Berkeley.

"I remember joining the Colorado chapter as an at-large board member, because I wanted to become more involved with an organization that was dedicated to public sector HR. I had no idea that this decision would impact my life and career so dramatically."

Haggerty's term as President-Elect will begin Jan. 1, 2026.

In 2026, Haggerty will serve alongside Amy Blake, PSHRA 2026 Executive Council President, and Andrea Cutler, PSHRA 2026 Past President.

The PSHRA Executive Council also appointed two new members to the Council for 2026:

Brody Lorda , Member and Chair, West Advisory Committee (Director of Human Resources, Cosumnes Community Service District)





, Member and Chair, West Advisory Committee (Director of Human Resources, Cosumnes Community Service District) Kristen Terry , At-Large Member (HR Generalist, City of Asheboro, N.C. ).

Both will begin their three-year terms on Jan. 1, 2026.

The following Executive Council members will continue their terms on the Council in 2026:

Shawn Aulgur (Human Resources Director, City of Raymore, Mo. )





(Human Resources Director, ) Melanie Ault (Employee Relations Senior Advisor, Carver County, Minn. )





(Employee Relations Senior Advisor, ) PSHRA South Advisory Committee Chair Bersheba Austin (HR Director, Anniston, Ala. )





(HR Director, ) Laurie Barr (Director of Human Resources, Eastham, Mass. )





(Director of Human Resources, ) PSHRA East Advisory Committee Chair Tammy Cunningham (Deputy Director of Human Resources, Town of Barnstable, Mass. )





(Deputy Director of Human Resources, ) PSHRA Central Advisory Committee Chair Allison LeMay (Senior Manager, Public Sector Consulting, Baker Tilly)





(Senior Manager, Public Sector Consulting, Baker Tilly) Stacey Lewis (CEO and Founder, HRInterrupted)





(CEO and Founder, HRInterrupted) Kimberly Meismer (Assistant City Manager, City of Kerrville, Texas )

Jason Vinette (Director of Personnel, Town of Irondequoit, N.Y.).

Completing their terms on the PSHRA Executive Council at the end of 2025 are Carol Rubino, (Personnel Board Manager, Prince George's County Government, Md.) and Tamara Dixon (Director of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer, City of Northglenn, Colo.). PSHRA thanks Carol and Tamara for their invaluable contributions throughout their terms.

"This is such a pivotal moment for public sector HR and PSHRA members, and the Association is looking forward to 2026 with our Executive Council team helping to lead the organization and its members through it," said PSHRA CEO Cara Woodson Welch (PSHRA® Executive Council Ex-Officio Member). "This group really typifies the best of what PSHRA stands for, and what it strives to be."

