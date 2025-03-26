PSHRA® is Proud to Announce the New PSHRA Action Center

PSHRA's New PSHRA Action Center is a vast online collection of resources designed to help public sector HR leaders navigate workforce challenges, support employees, strengthen public service resilience and connect with public sector talent affected by recent developments at the federal government level.
ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Public Sector HR Association (PSHRA®) is proud to announce the launch of the PSHRA Action Center.
Available at https://pshra.org/news-resources/pshra-action-center/, the Action Center is a vast collection of resources designed to help public sector HR leaders navigate workforce challenges, support employees, strengthen public service resilience and connect with public sector talent affected by recent developments at the federal government level. The Action Center includes:
- Workforce disruption resources
- State and local government opportunities and information
- Employee well-being and support
- Workforce trends and insights
- Network and community engagement
- Career development
The Action Center will be frequently updated, and PSHRA members and non-members alike are invited to recommend resources for the page.
"The public sector workplace is transforming at an unprecedented pace, but the work that public sector employees do to serve the public remains critical to all communities, large and small, rural and urban, and in all areas of the country," said PSHRA CEO Cara Woodson Welch.
"The newly launched PSHRA Action Center provides public sector human resources with more tools to support their organizations and their hard-working employees, and facilitates connections with federal talent, impacted by the evolving landscape, that can fill critical roles at the state and local levels of government."
