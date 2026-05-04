PSHRA® Members Selected for Work for America Talent Accelerator Program

"PSHRA is thrilled to see our members taking part in this inaugural cohort. PSHRA congratulates all of the agencies selected to participate in the Talent Accelerator program." Post this

The City of Akron, Ohio

The City of Allentown, Pa.

The City of Kansas City

The City of Knoxville, Tenn.

The City of Pittsburgh, Pa.

The City of Pompano Beach, Fla.

The City of Savannah, Ga.

PSHRA also has individual members in some of the other participating cities: the City of Albuquerque, N.M., the City of Green Bay, Wisc., the City of New York, the City of Norfolk, Va. and the City of Stockton, Calif.

"When hiring systems stall, everything downstream is impacted," said Caitlin Lewis, executive director of Work for America. "What's exciting about group of cities is their commitment to moving beyond quick fixes to ensure government can consistently recruit and hire great talent."

Delivered in partnership with Jobs for the Future, the workshop will help cities map their end-to-end hiring processes, identify bottlenecks and develop "practical, leadership-ready recommendations to improve efficiency and candidate experience, according to a Work for America statement.

The Spring 2026 cohort, which runs from April 21 through June 9, focuses on operational improvements to hiring workflows, with participating cities collaborating to surface common challenges such as fragmented processes, unclear responsibilities and limited visibility into hiring timelines, according to Work for America.

At the program's conclusion, each city will produce a comprehensive process map, surface key inefficiencies and deliver a briefing to leadership outlining recommended changes.

A second Talent Accelerator workshop, Data-Driven Hiring for Cities, is planned for Fall 2026. The program will focus on helping selected cities use hiring data and metrics to inform decision-making and track progress, according to Work for America, which urges cities interested in taking part in future cohorts to fill out an interest form.

"PSHRA is thrilled to see our members taking part in this inaugural cohort," said Cara Woodson Welch, PSHRA CEO. "PSHRA congratulates all of the agencies selected to participate in the Talent Accelerator program."

Media Contact

Mark McGraw, PSHRA, 1 703.535.5258, [email protected], www.pshra.org

SOURCE PSHRA