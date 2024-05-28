PSI's 26th annual Take Your Dog To Work Day® shining spotlight on pet adoption

"We believe that through this fun event, non-pet owners will be able to witness the special bond their co-workers have with their pets firsthand and will be encouraged to adopt a new best friend of their own," said PSI Founder & CEO Patti Moran. Post this

"Our pets bring such joy to our lives, yet in the '90s I saw story after story about the rising intake rates at shelters across the country and was torn apart thinking about the millions of shelter pets euthanized each year," said PSI Founder & CEO Patti Moran. "I wanted to find a unique way for PSI to give back to the pet community from which our members earn their living, and Take Your Dog To Work Day was born."

An estimated 300 businesses participated in the first TYDTWDay, and the thousands of posts that now flood social-media feeds annually the Friday after Father's Day testify to the growing popularity and enduring appeal of the event. Since 1999, PSI has also added Take Your Cat To Work Day® (Monday, June 17 this year) and Take Your Pet To Work Week® (June 17-21, 2024).

"With recent shelter data indicating that more animals are entering shelters than leaving them, celebrating the human-animal bond and highlighting the importance of pet adoption has never seemed more critical," said PSI President Beth Stultz-Hairston. "We hope businesses will find a way to partner with their local shelter and rescue groups this Take Your Dog To Work Day to help pets find their forever homes."

PSI encourages businesses and pet parents to visit www.petsit.com/toolkit to access a free 2024 TYDTWDay Event Toolkit that includes a variety of celebration tips and ideas—as well as a sample "dogs at work" policy, employee participation form templates and more downloadable resources.

"We believe that through this fun event, non-pet owners will be able to witness the special bond their co-workers have with their pets firsthand and will be encouraged to adopt a new best friend of their own," Moran said.

There are a variety of ways that businesses can celebrate on TYDTWDay, from planning a silent auction and donating the proceeds to a local shelter to holding a pet and owner look-alike contest to add fun to the day. For businesses whose employees work remotely, PSI encourages these companies to host virtual celebrations to allow employees to show off their pets remotely and still support animal shelters and rescue groups. Both in-person and virtual celebration ideas are shared on the PSI website.

"PSI also encourages participating businesses to partner with local professional pet sitters and dog walkers to learn more about pet-care options for their employees on the days that their pets can't come to work," said Stultz-Hairston. "We believe every pet should be a wanted pet—with a professional pet sitter to care for them when pet parents are away from home."

To learn more, visit www.takeyourdog.com or the Take Your Dog To Work Day Facebook page.

Pet parents who need a professional pet sitter or dog walker to assist them during their event—or any day of the year—can search for a PSI member pet sitter at www.petsit.com/locate.

About Pet Sitters International

Founded in 1994 by Patti J. Moran, author of Pet Sitting for Profit, Pet Sitters International (PSI) is the world's largest educational association for professional pet sitters, with member pet-sitting businesses in the United States, Canada and more than 15 other countries. PSI members have access to the widest array of business services and educational resources available in the professional pet-sitting industry. PSI's Pet Sitter Locator is the largest online directory of professional pet sitters, and pet owners can visit petsit.com/locate to find local professional pet sitters.

