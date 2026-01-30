PSQuote Appoints Eric Sexton as Chief Technology Officer to Expand Revenue Forecasting and Product Innovation

"Eric has a proven ability to build scalable, intelligent products, and I'm genuinely excited to be working alongside him again as we build the next chapter of PSQuote." — Joey Poarch, CEO of PSQuote Post this

"I've had the pleasure of working with Eric across multiple companies over the last 17 years and I've always admired how he brings together deep technical expertise, strong product intuition, and a genuine focus on solving real customer problems", said Joey Poarch, CEO of PSQuote. "As PSQuote continues to turn AI into practical, customer-ready capabilities across services quoting and revenue forecasting, having the right technical leadership in place matters more than ever. Eric has a proven ability to build scalable, intelligent products, and I'm genuinely excited to be working alongside him again as we build the next chapter of PSQuote."

Over the past year, PSQuote has focused on delivering practical, customer-ready solutions that help professional services organizations scope work more effectively, generate accurate statements of work (SOWs), and forecast revenue with greater confidence. The addition of Sexton to the leadership team reflects the company's commitment to continued innovation and execution as it builds on recent product momentum.

Sexton brings more than 15 years of experience building and leading technical teams across the Salesforce and Slack ecosystems. Prior to joining PSQuote, he served as CTO at ai.market and was Founder and CTO of Woobot.io. He has also held technical architecture and leadership roles at Studio Science and Appirio, where he worked closely with enterprise customers on large-scale platform implementations and integrations.

Throughout his career, Sexton has focused on translating complex technical initiatives into scalable, production-grade systems that deliver real business outcomes, an approach that aligns closely with PSQuote's product philosophy.

"I'm excited to join PSQuote as CTO at such a pivotal moment in the company's evolution," said Eric Sexton. "With a background spanning professional services and product leadership, I see firsthand how critical accurate, scalable quoting is to both delivery and revenue outcomes. PSQuote's Salesforce-native platform is setting the standard for how services organizations quote faster, smarter, and with greater confidence, and I'm energized to help guide the product's continued innovation and growth."

With Sexton onboard, PSQuote plans to continue expanding intelligent capabilities across its platform, deepen integrations with systems services teams already rely on, and accelerate the delivery of new features that support more accurate forecasting and better decision-making.

About PSQuote

PSQuote provides software solutions that help professional services organizations streamline services scoping and quoting, generate statements of work, and forecast revenue with greater accuracy. By connecting services delivery, finance, and revenue operations, PSQuote enables teams to operate more efficiently and make more confident business decisions.

To learn more about PSQuote, visit https://psquote.com/

Media Contact

John Schuler, PSQuote, 1 571-406-4616, [email protected], https://psquote.com/

SOURCE PSQuote