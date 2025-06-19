PSQuote Names Joey Poarch as Chief Executive Officer & Announces Strategic Spin-Out from CLD Partners

"I'm thrilled to take on the role of CEO at PSQuote during such an exciting moment in the company's evolution," said Joey Poarch. "Accurate, scalable quoting for professional services is a critical – and often overlooked – part of the customer experience and revenue lifecycle." Post this

Poarch brings more than 25 years of experience leading teams in technology consulting, presales & solution architecture & services delivery.

"We're excited that Joey has joined PSQuote as CEO & confident in his ability to accelerate the growth, AI features, product roadmap, and customer success capabilities for PSQuote," said Steve Clune, CEO of CLD Partners. "Joey brings not only an extensive background in technology consulting & solution architecture, but he'll be adding value immediately for customers as Joey has been in their shoes as one of the earliest adopters of PSQuote at Zennify, where he was VP of Solution Architecture, and led the successful self-implementation & adoption of PSQuote. With Joey at the helm of PSQuote as its own independent company, we look forward to this new chapter in PSQuote's growth.

Poarch has an extensive background in growing & scaling teams of technology experts. He knows the world of professional services & presales scoping intimately from decades of experience in technology & consulting. He will continue to serve as an Advisor for Tercera, an investment & advisory firm specializing in next gen IT Services businesses. Prior to his role at Zennify, he was VP at Topcoder, and also was Manager of Solution Architecture at Appirio (acquired by Wipro). Earlier in his career, he worked as a consultant at PeopleSoft (acquired by Oracle).

"I'm thrilled to take on the role of CEO at PSQuote during such an exciting moment in the company's evolution," said Joey Poarch. "Accurate, scalable quoting for professional services is a critical – and often overlooked – part of the customer experience and revenue lifecycle. PSQuote has built a powerful solution on the Salesforce platform that helps teams quote faster, smarter, and with more confidence. I'm honored to lead this exceptional team as we scale the business and bring our quoting solution to more partners and customers."

About PSQuote

PSQuote is the leading professional services quoting tool built natively on Salesforce. PSQuote helps services organizations estimate and scope services, forecast resource demand & revenue, automate SOW (Statement of Work) & Proposal generation, and automate PSA project setup. A few of the valued customers that trust PSQuote for services quoting include Hyland, GitLab, Zennify, Argano, Blackbaud, EBI, BishopFox & Avertium. More information about PSQuote can be found at https://psquote.com/

About CLD Partners

CLD Partners stands as a trusted leader in consulting and implementation services for Salesforce Quote-to-Cash, Professional Services Automation (PSA), and Financial Management solutions. As the first-ever implementation partner for Certinia PS Cloud (formerly FinancialForce PSA) in 2011, CLD Partners brings over a decade of unparalleled expertise. The firm empowers professional services organizations to scale and mature their operations, optimize systems, and advance their reporting, analytics, and AI capabilities. CLD is trusted by customers such as Guidewire, Ellucian, Siemens, Manhattan Associates. More information about CLD Partners can be found at https://www.cldpartners.com/

