Psych Re-exam of Sirhan Warrants Second-Degree Murder Classification

"It is my opinion that a second-degree murder conviction would have been far more appropriate. One could argue, therefore, that Sirhan is being held today as a political prisoner. My professional opinion is he should have been released decades ago." Post this

Author Dr. John C. Brady II is a psychologist and criminologist who has painstakingly reviewed the case and, without giving credence to second-shooter theories, concludes that modern diagnoses of Sirhan's complex mental health issues would make a difference to a California jury had these tools been available at the time.

Based on his extensive analysis of Sirhan's case, Dr. Brady concludes that at the time of the assassination, Sirhan was experiencing a dissociative identity disorder, formerly called multiple personality disorder, creating two distinct Sirhans, each unknown to the other. The "bad personality" who shot RFK was formed when Sirhan was a Palestinian child living in a war-ravaged killing zone in what eventually became Jordan. This bad personality was triggered by some of RFK's statements supporting Israel after the 1967 Six-Day War.

In Dr. Brady's opinion, the "good" Sirhan is the personality we see interviewed by professional psychologists in many California prison settings, recently including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who doesn't believe Sirhan fired the shot which killed his father. Such a belief, according to Brady, opens the door to conspiracists who fail to recognize the diagnosis of Sirhan's underlying criminal psychopathologies.

At the time of Sirhan's trial, Dr. Brady was a graduate student at the University of California Berkeley School of Criminology when his major professor, Dr. Bernard L. Diamond, served as Sirhan's chief defense psychiatrist. Dr. Brady was provided with essential, strategic information used by the team of defense doctors provided to him during many of Dr. Diamond's seminars addressing issues related to criminal insanity.

He has written several books about criminal psychology, such as why wealthy people shoplift and why ordinary, law-abiding citizens suddenly commit horrendous crimes. He has also explored the relationship between psychiatric drugs used to treat anxiety and depression and criminal behaviors.

True-crime readers, attorneys, and those interested in how the mind works will find PSYCHOLOGICAL DNA a fascinating read.

