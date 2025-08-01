PsychAssist.ai Exits Closed Beta, Launches the First End-to-End AI Platform for Assessment Psychologists

PsychAssist.ai launches as the first AI-native platform purpose-built for assessment psychologists. Automating the entire workflow without compromising your clinical voice. From intake to diagnosis to multi-audience reporting, every step reflects how you practice not how a prompt interprets you. Because in assessment, context isn't optional. It's everything.
KALAMAZOO, Mich., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PsychAssist.ai, the first AI-native platform built exclusively for licensed assessment psychologists, today announces general availability after more than a year of clinician-led development and active use in real-world clinical settings.
PsychAssist.ai automates the entire assessment workflow, from intake and session documentation to tailored, stakeholder-ready reports without compromising clinical voice, logic, or compliance. Unlike generic AI tools that generate plausible-sounding paragraphs, PsychAssist.ai reflects how psychologists actually reason: structured, sequential, and defensible. It's engineered to integrate with publisher workflows, stakeholder requirements, and the diverse documentation styles that define real-world practice.
"I built PsychAssist.ai because no generic AI could understand the way we document, decide, and defend our work," said Dr. Chris Barnes, founder of PsychAssist.ai and a Licensed Clinical Psychologist. "Assessment isn't text generation, it's how we communicate clinical judgment. And it deserves tools that treat it that way."
PsychAssist.ai enables clinicians to:
- Upload past reports to extract diagnostic phrasing and logic
- Configure services, batteries, billing models, and report templates
- Document sessions with structured observations and note frameworks
- Generate distinct outputs for parents, schools, courts, and third-party stakeholders
- Track reasoning through an audit-friendly AI engine designed for compliance
Every AI-generated output is grounded in structured inputs and clinician-defined context linked back to its source. No black boxes. No leaps. PsychAssist.ai makes reasoning transparent and reviewable, with built-in safeguards to ensure nothing is finalized without clinician oversight.
The platform supports a wide range of specializations including clinical, neuropsychological, forensic, and school-based assessment, and is adaptable for both adult and pediatric populations.
Clinicians can work at their level of comfort: enter testing data, upload structured results, or import scored reports directly from publishers like Pearson, PAR, WPS, and others. Whether item-level or summary-level inputs, PsychAssist.ai ensures fidelity, traceability, and output quality that reflects real-world documentation demands.
As major publishers like Pearson (LSE: PSON) continue to digitize their test delivery and scoring infrastructure, PsychAssist.ai positions itself as the first AI-native bridge between raw test data and structured, stakeholder-ready reporting, tailored for real-world clinical use.
"Other tools gave me grammatically correct noise," said a pediatric neuropsychologist. "PsychAssist.ai was the first platform that reflected how I actually reason through a case."
Availability
PsychAssist.ai is now available to licensed psychologists, school systems, and small group practices across North America. Clinics can select self-guided onboarding or receive white-glove setup tailored to their workflows and documentation needs.
About PsychAssist.ai
PsychAssist.ai is the first AI-native platform designed exclusively for licensed assessment psychologists. Built by clinicians, not consultants, PsychAssist.ai delivers structured, stakeholder-ready reports rooted in diagnostic logic, while supporting the entire clinical workflow from intake to delivery.
