PsychAssist.ai Exits Closed Beta, Launches the First End-to-End AI Platform for Assessment Psychologists

"I built PsychAssist.ai because no generic AI could understand the way we document, decide, and defend our work," said Dr. Chris Barnes, founder of PsychAssist.ai and a Licensed Clinical Psychologist. "Assessment isn't text generation, it's how we communicate clinical judgment. And it deserves tools that treat it that way."

PsychAssist.ai enables clinicians to:

Upload past reports to extract diagnostic phrasing and logic

Configure services, batteries, billing models, and report templates

Document sessions with structured observations and note frameworks

Generate distinct outputs for parents, schools, courts, and third-party stakeholders

Track reasoning through an audit-friendly AI engine designed for compliance

Every AI-generated output is grounded in structured inputs and clinician-defined context linked back to its source. No black boxes. No leaps. PsychAssist.ai makes reasoning transparent and reviewable, with built-in safeguards to ensure nothing is finalized without clinician oversight.

The platform supports a wide range of specializations including clinical, neuropsychological, forensic, and school-based assessment, and is adaptable for both adult and pediatric populations.

Clinicians can work at their level of comfort: enter testing data, upload structured results, or import scored reports directly from publishers like Pearson, PAR, WPS, and others. Whether item-level or summary-level inputs, PsychAssist.ai ensures fidelity, traceability, and output quality that reflects real-world documentation demands.

As major publishers like Pearson (LSE: PSON) continue to digitize their test delivery and scoring infrastructure, PsychAssist.ai positions itself as the first AI-native bridge between raw test data and structured, stakeholder-ready reporting, tailored for real-world clinical use.

"Other tools gave me grammatically correct noise," said a pediatric neuropsychologist. "PsychAssist.ai was the first platform that reflected how I actually reason through a case."

Availability

PsychAssist.ai is now available to licensed psychologists, school systems, and small group practices across North America. Clinics can select self-guided onboarding or receive white-glove setup tailored to their workflows and documentation needs.

To get started, visit: https://www.psychassist.ai/

About PsychAssist.ai

PsychAssist.ai is the first AI-native platform designed exclusively for licensed assessment psychologists. Built by clinicians, not consultants, PsychAssist.ai delivers structured, stakeholder-ready reports rooted in diagnostic logic, while supporting the entire clinical workflow from intake to delivery.

