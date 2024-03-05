Psychedelic Therapy: Is the Future of Mental Healthcare Finally Here? Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Psychedelic therapy can be the solution, but only if we embrace responsible implementation, cultivate an environment of understanding and remove progress-impeding barriers. Post this

The panelists will dig into the current state of psychedelic research and new psychedelic developments such as psilocybin and major depressive disorder (MDD), the anticipated approval of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recent draft guidance and the impact that all these developments will have on the industry. The speakers will also provide expert insights on optimizing psychedelic research through partnerships with psychotherapists, psychedelic integration and post-trial care, as well as the upcoming challenges in the field and how they can be addressed.

We all want the millions of people living with mental illness to get the effective and comprehensive care they desperately need. Psychedelic therapy can be the solution, but only if we embrace responsible implementation, cultivate an environment of understanding and remove progress-impeding barriers.

Join the live webinar featuring the Elligo Elite Learning Series roundtable organized by Elligo Health Research® on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Psychedelic Therapy: Is the Future of Mental Healthcare Finally Here?

