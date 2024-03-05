Psychedelic Therapy: Is the Future of Mental Healthcare Finally Here? Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the current state of psychedelic therapy and psychedelic therapy research, including psilocybin and its potential for treating major depressive disorder (MDD). Attendees will also get to learn essential aspects of the FDA's new draft guidance. The featured speakers will share tips for optimizing psychedelic research and will also discuss upcoming challenges in the world of psychedelic therapy research and how we can overcome them.
TORONTO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Psychedelic therapy is at a crossroads. It holds immense potential to be the transformative tool we urgently need to address the limitations of existing treatments, but if we take the wrong step, it could also become just another treatment in medicine's long history of almost miracles. How should we proceed? What steps can you take to ensure the future of this promising field?
The roundtable will be hosted by Angela Terhune-Hargrove, MHA, an accomplished Senior Business Development and Clinical Research Professional at Elligo Health Research® with vast professional and close personal psychedelic research experience. It will feature Kathryn LaRoe-Higgs, a renowned psychedelic psychotherapist with over a decade's experience supporting Special Operations veterans with complex post-traumatic stress disorder (C-PTSD) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It will also feature Dr. Kevin Murnane, Associate Professor of Pharmacology, Toxicology and Neuroscience at LSU Health Shreveport, who has active research interests in the in vivo pharmacology of psychoactive drugs and the etiology and consequences of drug misuse. The roundtable will also feature Dr. Lynnette A. Averill, Clinical Research Psychologist at the US Department of Veterans Affairs, whose focus is on studying and supporting novel, rapid-acting interventions with the potential to save lives.
The panelists will dig into the current state of psychedelic research and new psychedelic developments such as psilocybin and major depressive disorder (MDD), the anticipated approval of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recent draft guidance and the impact that all these developments will have on the industry. The speakers will also provide expert insights on optimizing psychedelic research through partnerships with psychotherapists, psychedelic integration and post-trial care, as well as the upcoming challenges in the field and how they can be addressed.
We all want the millions of people living with mental illness to get the effective and comprehensive care they desperately need. Psychedelic therapy can be the solution, but only if we embrace responsible implementation, cultivate an environment of understanding and remove progress-impeding barriers.
Join the live webinar featuring the Elligo Elite Learning Series roundtable organized by Elligo Health Research® on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Psychedelic Therapy: Is the Future of Mental Healthcare Finally Here?
