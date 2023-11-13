Psychedelics 3.0: Challenges and Opportunities in a Rapidly Evolving Field, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

To understand this journey, attendees will learn about the unique clinical, operational and regulatory challenges that are relevant to efficiently and successfully developing mainstream "psychedelic therapies" for use in neuroscience indications. Post this

Join leading experts from Syneos Health and Delix Therapeutics as they each provide their own unique perspectives during a round-table open discussion about the current and future state of psychedelic drug development and how to actively navigate the rapidly evolving field of clinical trials for these revolutionary treatments.

Join experts from Syneos Health, Andy Moniz, Vice President, Therapeutic Strategy & Innovation — Neuroscience; Zelma Gandy-Don Sing, PhD, Lead Clinical Scientist; Mary Orosco, Managing Director and Account Management Lead of Global Risk Management & REMS; Leslie Moldauer, MD, MBA, Vice President of Medical Management; and Aaron Koenig, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Delix Therapeutics, for the live webinar on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 12pm EST (9am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Psychedelics 3.0: Challenges and Opportunities in a Rapidly Evolving Field.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, vkovacevic@xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks