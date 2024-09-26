Psychiatric Drug Development: Digital Endpoint Solutions to Extract the Most Value from Your Clinical Study, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

By integrating these advanced methodologies, researchers can overcome common challenges, improve data accuracy and enhance decision-making in psychiatric drug development. Post this

By integrating these advanced methodologies, researchers can overcome common challenges, improve data accuracy and enhance decision-making in psychiatric drug development.

The attendees will also get to learn about effective strategies to combat placebo responses and maximize trial success by implementing real-time data surveillance and developing tailored patient education programs to improve participant engagement and compliance.

Register for this webinar today to explore how digital endpoint solutions like eCOA, medical imaging and cardiac safety monitoring are revolutionizing psychiatric drug development.

Join experts from Clario, Dr. Todd Rudo (Moderator), MD, Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Prateek Verma, MD, Director, eCOA Science & Consulting; Dave Scott, PhD, Vice President, Medical & Scientific Affairs, Neuroscience; and Dr. Alain Gay, MD, Senior Cardiologist, Cardiology, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Psychiatric Drug Development: Digital Endpoint Solutions to Extract the Most Value from Your Clinical Study.

