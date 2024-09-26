Psychiatric Drug Development: Digital Endpoint Solutions to Extract the Most Value from Your Clinical Study, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how to improve data accuracy in psychiatric drug development with digital endpoints. Attendees will discover strategies to tackle placebo response and rater drift using science-led electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOAs) and expert rater training. The featured speakers will discuss the use of functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) for identifying biomarkers and understanding major depressive disorder (MDD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and schizophrenia. The speakers will also share how continuous electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring can help detect and manage cardiac risks in psychiatric therapies.
TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join our webinar to explore how digital endpoint solutions accelerate breakthroughs in psychiatric drug development. Learn how electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA), medical imaging and cardiac safety monitoring enhance trial accuracy, improve patient experience and drive innovation in psychiatric clinical trials.
- eCOA: As a commonly used primary endpoint in psychiatric drug development, reliable COA data collection is crucial. Attendees will learn how to overcome common challenges like placebo response, rater drift and poor patient selection through the use of science-led eCOA with complementary rater training, in-stream data surveillance and patient education programs
- Medical Imaging: Psychiatric drug development requires precise characterization of disease state and its relation to brain biometry and function. Attendees will explore how functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) is unlocking insights into brain activation patterns in disorders like major depressive disorder (MDD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and schizophrenia, and how specific biomarkers enhance trial design and target engagement.
- Cardiac Safety: Many psychiatric therapies have off-target inhibitory effects on cardiac ion channels that produce electrocardiogram (ECG) changes, implicating a risk for proarrhythmia. This webinar will discuss the importance of 12-lead and continuous ECG monitoring in managing cardiac risks associated with psychiatric therapies, including impacts on blood pressure, and on adverse cardiac events.
By integrating these advanced methodologies, researchers can overcome common challenges, improve data accuracy and enhance decision-making in psychiatric drug development.
The attendees will also get to learn about effective strategies to combat placebo responses and maximize trial success by implementing real-time data surveillance and developing tailored patient education programs to improve participant engagement and compliance.
Register for this webinar today to explore how digital endpoint solutions like eCOA, medical imaging and cardiac safety monitoring are revolutionizing psychiatric drug development.
Join experts from Clario, Dr. Todd Rudo (Moderator), MD, Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Prateek Verma, MD, Director, eCOA Science & Consulting; Dave Scott, PhD, Vice President, Medical & Scientific Affairs, Neuroscience; and Dr. Alain Gay, MD, Senior Cardiologist, Cardiology, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Psychiatric Drug Development: Digital Endpoint Solutions to Extract the Most Value from Your Clinical Study.
