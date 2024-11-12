Psychic Medium Kelle Sutliff Accurately Predicts Donald J. Trump as President for the Second Time Months Before the Election

Psychic Medium Kelle Sutliff, known for her accurate world event predictions, saw Donald J. Trump's 2024 re-election for the second time and significant global events. Her 2024 forecasts, shared in December 2023, gathered widespread attention online, with TikTok videos reaching up to 550,000 views. Sutliff accurately predicted the recent severe hurricanes in Florida and conflict in the Middle East. With 24 years of experience, she continues to inspire and comfort through her work as a psychic investigator and trusted advisor to clients worldwide. Stay tuned for her upcoming 2025 predictions, set to be released soon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the 2024 election now concluded, former President Donald J. Trump has been elected to a second term as the 47th president of the United States. Psychic Medium Kelle Sutliff had predicted Trump's victory back in 2016 and now in her 2024 forecasts back on December 29, 2023. The Psychic Medium has always seen Trump serving two terms as President, though she foresaw significant challenges along the way.

Sutliff shared her 2024 predictions nearly a year ago on her website, YouTube channel, and social media, gathering significant reactions. Her TikTok videos discussing the topics received between 65,000 and 550,000 views. Sutliff shared her prediction for Trump's presidency on her website, stating: "My Prediction on who will be the President of the United States it will be #45 President Donald Trump. In his Astrology Chart he is so strong in Foreign Affairs and he is needed to use his skills like he did in his first term to keep us out of war and keep our economy booming. He is not finished in his chart as a World Leader" Sutliff said.

Among Sutliff's other accurate predictions for 2024 was foreseeing catastrophic weather events. She specifically envisioned severe flooding in Florida, describing her vision as, "I keep seeing people waving for help from high-rises and their homes, reminiscent of Hurricane Katrina in 2006." This prediction aligns with the devastating impacts of Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

On September 11, 2023, Sutliff published a blog titled "Psychic Medium Kelle Sutliff Predictions for Fall 2023," in which she discussed potential conflicts in the Middle East. She noted, "another terrorist conflict day for our world. It was like Spirit was saying, 'Bloodshed is happening again,'" which, tragically, came true with the events in Israel on October 7, 2023, involving the killing of innocent men, women, and children.

The gifted Psychic Medium, is internationally renowned and has been in the industry for 24 years. Sutliff has demonstrated that the psychic world is very real. Her gifts and insights have provided inspiration and comfort to many people dealing with grief and loss. She is also a sought-after Psychic Investigator, consulting on missing persons and cold cases both nationally and internationally, and collaborating with families and private investigators on active and unsolved cases. Sutliff is known for her accurate predictions regarding world events and her clients' personal lives. Her clientele are clients all around the world and that includes celebrities, high-level professionals, and business executives.

Each year, Sutliff shares her annual predictions, so be sure to stay tuned and keep an eye out for her 2025 predictions, coming soon.

For more information, please visit https://psychicmediumkelle.com

