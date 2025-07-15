Psychographics Over Demographics: SalesFuel's AudienceSCAN® 2025 Reveals New Insights Into America's Consumer Market Trends

"Psychographic insights – like social attitudes, content preferences, and the customer experience – are what really drive purchase intent today." - C. Lee Smith, SalesFuel Founder/CEO Post this

SalesFuel CEO and Founder C. Lee Smith reflects on the advantage AudienceSCAN brings in today's marketplace: "In a digital-first world, using traditional demographics is an outdated and ineffective strategy. Psychographic insights – like social attitudes, content preferences, and the customer experience – are what really drive purchase intent today. AudienceSCAN gives marketers and media sellers a strategic edge to better target the market segments likely to act - weeks and months in advance."

Standout Consumer Trends and Findings:

AI Adoption: AI Proponents now account for 27.8% of U.S. adults, a nearly 19% increase over last year. This group is 75% more likely than the average U.S. adult to use ChatGPT or other AI tools to search the Internet.

Financial Concerns: 16.4% of U.S. adults are classified as Financially Concerned Consumers, expecting to be less well-off in the next 12 months. This segment is more likely to be rural, retired, frequent customers of McDonald's , and viewers of PBS.

, and viewers of PBS. Weight Loss Drugs: 30.9% of GLP-1 weight loss medication users (such as Wegovy, Ozempic, etc.) have "asked a doctor or pharmacist about a specific medication after seeing an ad for it."

weight loss medication users (such as Wegovy, Ozempic, etc.) have "asked a doctor or pharmacist about a specific medication after seeing an ad for it." NFL and OTT: NFL fans are 27% more likely than all U.S. adults to make the effort to buy American whenever possible. 43% of NFL fans have taken action in the past 30 days after they've seen an ad on Streaming TV (OTT/CTV).

Energy Drink Trends: 37.5% of Runners now regularly consume energy drinks — a 30% jump in the past five years.

"The biggest change is that people can now see trends over five years for certain categories," said Kathy Crosett, Senior Vice President of Research at SalesFuel. "If you want to know, for example, how podcast advertising has influenced jazz lovers or how healthcare needs have evolved among millennials over time, this data provides that context."

Psychographics include information on consumer attitudes, interests, values, and lifestyles. AudienceSCAN also provides hundreds of deep customer profiles for the nation's leading business franchises.

New Market Segments

AudienceSCAN® 2025 enables users to explore detailed psychographic profiles for more than 1,350 unique audience segments, including automotive shoppers, nonprofit supporters, medical patients, and digital content consumers.

This year's findings introduce several brand-new audience profiles, including:

• Gen Alpha parents

• Single-person households

• Toy buyers

• Bluesky app users

• Frequent fine diners

Why AudienceSCAN® Matters

• For Marketers and Agencies: AudienceSCAN's detailed psychographic data gives them the competitive edge to create more impactful advertising campaigns, content marketing and go-to-market strategies.

• For Local Media and Small Businesses: AudienceSCAN® strengthens credibility and empowers their support of the local economy by using hyper-targeted audience insights to craft effective marketing solutions that drive growth for small businesses. AudienceSCAN® 2025 is now live in AdMall® - the #1 sales intelligence and marketing research platform for local media.

• For Academic and Professional Use: AudienceSCAN insights are leveraged by college students in the American Advertising Federation's National Student Advertising Competition, highlighting its value in both professional and educational environments.

