Psychologist Helps People Understand How the Mind Works to Be More in Control of Their Thoughts and Actions in a Complex World

In his book "Mind Rules," Dr. Zierk educates readers on why the mind works the way it does and why people develop certain behaviors, action tendencies, and habits. By learning how the mind works, Dr. Zierk's book can help readers become who they were always meant to be.

"The mind operates on unspoken yet extremely persuasive rules," said Dr. Zierk. "Understanding how these mind rules operate provides a remarkable advantage for improving your present state of being, navigating the world around you, and creating a sustainable perspective."

Dr. Zierk is a clinical psychologist specializing in helping people understand, organize, and navigate their inner world and what goes on in their mind, especially when confronted by "unsolvable" problems. Throughout his career, he has worked with individuals, couples, and families who feel stuck from dealing with unwanted private experiences and stressful circumstances that repeat, are easily triggered, and do not reveal immediate solutions. Dr. Zierk noted that these experiences often result in his clients repeatedly doing the same thing. This human fondness for repetition inspired him to explore how the mind works and write "Mind Rules."

"Why do people do what they do?" asked Zierk. "Are they in control of their actions, or does a person's past predestine their future response? Once learned, can a habit be unlearned? Spoken plainly, can people learn to master their minds? "Mind Rules" was written to answer these questions and give the reader a cheat sheet to understand how their mind works."

"Mind Rules: Who's in Control - You or Your Mind?"

By David Zierk PsyD

ISBN: 9781665744416 (softcover); 9781665744423 (hardcover); 9781665744409 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

David Zierk, PsyD, is a clinical psychologist in the Denver area. He received his bachelor's degree in psychology and master's degree in guidance and counseling from the University of Colorado and a doctoral degree in Clinical Psychology from the University of Denver. He has over 30 years of experience treating individuals, couples, and families and has developed relationship intelligence (r.IQ) to help people turn conflict into connection. To learn more, please visit http://www.davidzierk.com.

