PsychPlus to Accelerate Nationwide Expansion of Revolutionary Mental Health Ecosystem Targeting 20 New Markets in 2025 and Reducing the National Suicide Rate

A Mission to Redefine Mental Health Care

PsychPlus is revolutionizing the mental health experience by leveraging cutting-edge technology, including its proprietary Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, Galaxy. This unrivaled digital-first platform enhances provider efficiency, reduces provider burn-out and streamlines patient experiences, scaling high-quality accessible care across the nation.

Driving Rapid Growth and Expanding Services

Since its launch, PsychPlus has been on an aggressive growth trajectory:

2021: Opened its first clinics and hospital partnerships, leveraging the Galaxy EHR system.

Today: Operates 20 outpatient clinics and provides psychiatric services to over 60 hospitals.

2025 and Beyond:

o Targeting Nationwide Reach: PsychPlus aims to expand into 20 additional markets in 2025, bringing it closer to full national coverage.

o New Offerings: Launching KetaPlus, a consumer-facing brand offering direct access to ketamine treatments for depression, anxiety, PTSD, and more.

o Employer Support: Introducing an integrated Employee Assistance Program (EAP) solution in Q1 2025, developed in partnership with a leading global EAP provider.

A Commitment to Saving Lives

PsychPlus was founded to combat rising suicide rates and reduce the impact of mental health-related disabilities. By focusing on accessibility and innovation, the company is creating a future where every individual has the opportunity to thrive.

"PsychPlus is not just a service—it's a movement," added Dr. Tai. "We're committed to breaking down barriers and building a future where mental health care is accessible to all."

About PsychPlus

PsychPlus is a revolutionary mental health care provider focused on reducing suicide rates by offering a fully integrated ecosystem of services. With cutting-edge technology, and a rapidly growing nationwide network, PsychPlus is transforming the mental health landscape. To learn more, visit PsychPlus.com and follow PsychPlus on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

