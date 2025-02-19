PT Final Exam & Summit Professional Education Join Forces to Empower Physical Therapists from Exam Success to Career Excellence

"We are thrilled to join Summit Professional Education," said Dr. Will Crane, DPT, OCS founder of PT Final Exam. "This combination ensures PTs and PTAs have access to the best resources from the moment they start preparing for their licensure exams and throughout their professional careers." Post this

NPTE-PT / NPTE-PTA Exam Preparation – PT Final Exam provides structured study plans, expert-led review courses, and proven test-taking strategies to help aspiring PTs / PTAs pass the National Physical Therapy Examinations (NPTE-PT / NPTE-PTA) with confidence.

Continuing Education (CE) Courses – Summit Professional Education offers accredited, high-quality CE courses covering a wide range of clinical topics, ensuring PTs and PTAs stay up to date with the latest evidence-based practices and maintain their licensure.

Seamless Career Development – By combining licensure preparation with ongoing education, therapists gain access to a complete professional growth pathway, from passing boards to expanding skills in specialties like manual therapy, orthopedics, neurology, and more.

Flexible Learning Options – Both brands offer online, live, and on-demand learning experiences, allowing PTs and PTAs to engage in education that accommodates scheduling convenience and learning preferences.

"We are thrilled to join Summit Professional Education in offering a comprehensive educational pathway for physical therapists and physical therapist assistants," said Dr. Will Crane DPT, OCS, founder of PT Final Exam. "This combination ensures PTs and PTAs have access to the best resources from the moment they start preparing for their licensure exams and throughout their professional careers."

"By joining forces with PT Final Exam, we are able to provide a seamless transition from exam preparation to continuing education," said Ken Ramirez, CEO of Summit Professional Education. "Our combined expertise empowers therapists to achieve excellence in their practice and improve patient outcomes."

PT Final Exam was established in 2012 with the mission to provide exceptional preparation resources for the National Physical Therapy Examination (NPTE). Since its inception, the company has assisted over 20,000 physical therapists and physical therapist assistants in successfully passing their board exams. PT Final Exam offers a range of study materials, including live online review courses, self-paced refresher courses, and practice exams, all designed to enhance students' understanding and performance on the NPTE.

Summit Professional Education is a leading provider of high-quality continuing education (CE) courses for physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, and other allied health professionals. With a mission to enhance clinical skills and improve patient outcomes, Summit offers a diverse range of evidence-based courses delivered by expert instructors. Summit has built a reputation for providing engaging, practical, and accessible education, offering live in-person seminars, live-streamed events, and on-demand courses that cater to the needs of busy professionals. The company is committed to supporting lifelong learning, ensuring healthcare providers stay up to date with the latest advancements in their fields while meeting licensure and certification requirements.

Visit PT Final Exam or Summit Professional Education today to start your career journey with the best in exam preparation and continuing education.

For more information, please contact: Summit Professional Education 800-433-9570

Media Contact

Matt Habecker, Summit Professional Education, 1 9712753197, [email protected], https://summit-education.com/

SOURCE Summit Professional Education