PT Motion Works Makes Prestigious Inc. 5000 List, Fueled by Growth from GIBBON SlackBoards

"We are thrilled that our 135% revenue growth from 2021 to 2024 made us the 2,778th fastest-growing company in the country." Post this

Fueled by explosive growth from sales of the GIBBON SlackBoard, PTMW is improving the health, fitness and balance of people of all ages and fitness levels with an updated take on traditional balance boards. The SlackBoard is the first slackline-based balance trainer, designed to improve stability, strength, and the mind-body connection. GIBBON recently introduced the SlackBoard Plus, a more versatile design that allows people to adjust the board as they progress. Users can start their balance journey on two lines and as their balance and stability improves, can easily convert the board from two lines to one line for enhanced training and a better challenge.

Available in several eye-catching designs, GIBBON balance boards offer a modern aesthetic, easy accessibility, and are a lot of fun. A stable, low-profile design keeps users low to the ground, allowing for control and making the learning process quick and effective. Whether users are simply balancing, trying tricks, or completing a balance board workout, training on a SlackBoard provides full body benefits.

The SlackBoard is the perfect complement to ElliptiGO bicycles. ElliptiGO launched the world's first outdoor elliptical bike in 2010 and sells the most complete lineup of elliptical and stand-up bikes available today. These bikes deliver a smooth, low-impact cardio workout that's ideal for runners, fitness enthusiasts, and athletes of all levels. Designed to provide a low-impact, highly effective workout, ElliptiGO bikes have helped tens of thousands of people around the world stay active and achieve their fitness goals.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

ABOUT PTMW

PT Motion Works (PTMW) is the exclusive North American distributor for GIBBON (www.gibbon-usa.com), the global leader in slacklining and balance-based training tools since 2007. PTMW began in 2008 as ElliptiGO, Inc. with the mission of launching the elliptical bicycle industry. It has since established ElliptiGO (www.elliptigo.com) as the leader in elliptical and stand-up bicycles selling more than 40,000 bikes to customers around the world. With the accelerating growth of longevity research and understanding, PTMW expanded its product portfolio to support other aspects of health and wellness beyond cardiovascular fitness. In 2022, it expanded into balance training by introducing the GIBBON SlackBoard, a patented slackline-based balance board. In 2025, it acquired INDO Board (www.indoboard.com), further establishing itself as the leader in balance training.

METHODOLOGY

ABOUT INC.

Media Contact

