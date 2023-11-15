PTMS Software and Anybill Announce Enhanced Integration for Property Tax Payments

"With our new integration, the process to prepare your tax returns in PTMS and send the payments through Anybill gets even easier." - Manny Siddiqui, Chief Technology Officer at Anybill Post this

Anybill automates the tax payment process, distributing payments and returns to tax jurisdictions on the client's behalf. Payments reach jurisdictions efficiently and on time, reducing the risk of notices, penalties, and interest fees.

Previously, PTMS and Anybill built an integration that allowed mutual clients to prepare their property taxes in PTMS and export a payment data file to be uploaded in Anybill for payment processing. Clients also have the option to import updated payment data into PTMS by downloading a report from Anybill.

The new custom SFTP integration simplifies the transfer of data and images between systems using an online connection. The entire process is initiated with the click of a button.

"Understanding our clients' businesses and becoming a true extension of their teams has always been a priority for CSC," said Harry Billips, vice president of Property Tax Solutions. "This integration with Anybill is the latest example of our commitment to our clients' success and underscores CSC's tagline, 'We are the business behind business®' in the markets we serve."

"When our clients use PTMS and Anybill together, they get a full-service property tax solution, from tax preparation to payments," said Manny Siddiqui, chief technology officer at Anybill. "With our new integration, the process to prepare your tax returns in PTMS and send the payments through Anybill gets even easier. Both companies worked hard to deliver even greater value for our mutual clients."

Clients and partners can request the custom integration directly from their company representatives at CSC or Anybill.

About Anybill

Founded in 2001, Anybill provides tax payment services, direct and through partners, to some of the world's largest corporations and organizations. Based in Washington, D.C., the company is SSAE 18 SOC1 Type II and SOC2 Type II compliant. For more information on Anybill, visit anybill.com.

About CSC

CSC is the trusted partner of choice for more than 90% of the Fortune 500®, more than 90% of the 100 Best Global Brands®, and more than 70% of the PEI 300. It is the world's leading provider of global business administration and compliance solutions, specialized administration services to alternative asset managers across a range of fund strategies, transactions involving capital markets participants in both public and private markets, domain name system management and digital brand and fraud protection, and corporate tax software solutions. Founded in 1899 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, CSC prides itself on being privately held and professionally managed for more than 120 years. CSC has office locations and capabilities in more than 140 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It is a global company capable of doing business wherever its clients are—and it accomplishes that by employing experts in every business it serves. It is the business behind business®. Learn more at cscglobal.com.

