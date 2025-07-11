PTP Achieves AWS Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Competency Status

"We're proud to achieve the AWS MSSP Competency, which reinforces our commitment to delivering secure, compliant, and scalable solutions tailored for the life sciences industry," said Rick Pitcairn, VP of Managed Services at PTP. Post this

AWS launched the AWS MSSP Competency to enable customers to easily acquire turn-key security outcomes aligned to use case categories, validated by AWS. AWS security experts validate the tools used and operational processes of each MSSP to address specific cloud security challenges such as continuous event monitoring, triaging, AWS service configuration best practices, and 24x7 incident response. The AWS MSSP Competency provides a faster and easier experience for customers to select the right MSSP to help them achieve their goals for business risk and cloud strategy confidence.

"We're proud to achieve the AWS MSSP Competency, which reinforces our commitment to delivering secure, compliant, and scalable solutions tailored for the life sciences industry," said Rick Pitcairn, VP of Managed Services at PTP. "This designation reflects the depth of our security expertise and our focus on helping biotech and life sciences clients protect sensitive research data while accelerating innovation in the cloud."

Added Tim Johnson, PTP Practice Director – Security Services, ""Earning the AWS MSSP Competency highlights our team's ability to design, implement and manage bespoke security solutions that meet the unique regulatory and operational demands of biotech organizations. From protecting sensitive scientific data to enabling secure, GxP-aligned cloud environments, this achievement reflects our commitment to helping life sciences clients innovate and operate with confidence."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

PTP delivers comprehensive cybersecurity services to enable our life sciences clients to protect their sensitive data, detect threats of compromise, and ensure alignment with compliance and regulatory frameworks. With the majority of PTP's clients maintaining scientific data in AWS, PTP's services leverage native AWS security tools and configurations and combine tools and solutions from key solutions partners to provide a comprehensive solution.

About PTP

PTP is a Life Sciences Managed Services Provider with the AWS Advanced Tier Services and AWS Life Sciences Competency, providing strategic guidance and support to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. PTP's team of experts is dedicated to helping clients navigate the complexities IT for drug discovery, development and manufacturing, ensuring the delivery of innovative treatments to patients worldwide leveraging the capabilities of AWS.

Media Contact

Gary Derheim, PTP, 1 972-370-5851, [email protected] , ptp.cloud

LinkedIn

SOURCE PTP