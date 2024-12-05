PTP Achieves the AWS Security Incident Response Specialization

"Our team is dedicated to working in collaboration with AWS to help our biotechnology clients accelerate their treatment and therapy development through our PeakPlus Managed Services, while they protect their critical data through added security with AWS Security Incident Response." Post this

AWS customers benefit from working with AWS Security Incident Response Specialization Partners that work in tandem with AWS to mitigate threats to customer environments. Validated partners work with the AWS Customer Incident Response Team (AWS CIRT) to identify, prioritize, and resolve security incidents faster. To achieve this Specialization, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS experience and deliver an incident response solution leveraging AWS Security Incident Response.

"PTP is thrilled to have achieved the AWS Security Incident Response Specialization," commented Gary Derheim, VP of Marketing and Business Development. "Our team is dedicated to working in collaboration with AWS to help our biotechnology clients accelerate their treatment and therapy development through our PeakPlus Managed Services, while they protect their critical data through added security with AWS Security Incident Response."

Achieving the AWS Security Incident Response Specialization differentiates PTP as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated incident response capabilities with a solution that integrates with AWS Security Incident Response. Customers can now leverage AWS and validated incident response partners to resolve incidents faster, using a streamlined incident response communications platform.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Specialization Program helps customers identify AWS Partners with deep technical knowledge, specialized experience, and proven success. AWS Specialization Partners are validated against a high technical bar to drive innovation and greater business value.

About PTP

PTP is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, AWS Life Sciences Competency Partner, Level 1 MSSP Competency Partner and Well Architected Framework Review Partner, providing strategic guidance and support to life sciences and biotechnology companies. PTP's team of experts is dedicated to helping clients navigate the complexities of drug discovery and development, ensuring the delivery of innovative treatments to patients worldwide leveraging the capabilities of AWS.

