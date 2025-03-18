PTP Acquires Stratogent to Bolster Managed Services Capabilities for Biotech Clients

"Our acquisition of Stratogent marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower life sciences companies with cutting-edge technology and managed services," said Ethan Simmons, President of PTP. Post this

With the biotech industry experiencing rapid innovation, organizations face increasing challenges in managing complex IT infrastructures, ensuring compliance with stringent regulations, and securely handling sensitive data. The integration of Stratogent's expertise in managed services with PTP's deep knowledge of cloud technologies positions the combined entity as a trusted partner for biotech companies seeking scalable, secure, and compliant IT solutions.

"Our acquisition of Stratogent marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower life sciences companies with cutting-edge technology and managed services," said Ethan Simmons, President of PTP. "By adding Stratogent's capabilities and resources, we are uniquely positioned to offer a tremendous breadth and depth support, allowing early and mid-stage biotech organizations to focus on innovation while we take care of their IT needs."

Enhanced Capabilities for Biotech Clients

The acquisition brings together two growing managed services companies with complementary strengths, enabling:

Tailored Cloud Services: Scalable infrastructure design, implementation, and optimization to support biotech research and operations.

24/7 Managed IT Support: Proactive monitoring and maintenance to ensure system uptime and performance.

Regulatory Compliance Expertise: Comprehensive solutions to meet HIPAA, GxP, GDPR, and other critical compliance standards supported by an organization with a SOC II, Type 2 report for validation.

Cybersecurity Excellence: Advanced threat detection and mitigation strategies to protect sensitive data.

A Seamless Integration

The combined team of experts will work together to ensure a seamless transition for existing clients of both companies. Stratogent's operations will continue uninterrupted, and PTP plans to integrate its services into a unified platform to deliver enhanced value to customers.

"This partnership reflects our shared commitment to excellence in managed services," said Jishnu Mitra, CEO of Stratogent. "By joining PTP, we are excited to bring even more comprehensive and innovative solutions to our clients, powered by over 300 client-facing engineers."

About PTP

PTP is a leading provider of cloud consulting and managed services, helping businesses leverage cloud technology to achieve their strategic goals. With deep expertise in AWS, PTP specializes in delivering secure, scalable, and compliant solutions for the biotechnology industry.

About Stratogent

Stratogent is a trusted provider of managed IT services, offering 24/7 operations, cloud management, and cybersecurity solutions. With a focus on delivering enterprise-grade services, Stratogent has supported businesses in optimizing IT performance and reliability for over a decade.

