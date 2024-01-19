PTP Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS

"We are delighted to be working with PTP to help our mutual customers to accelerate their modernization to the cloud," said Chris Sullivan, Vice President, Americas Channels and Alliances at AWS. Post this

"An SCA with AWS provides rocket fuel to accelerate the pace of innovation for our customers. The additional resources unlocked by the SCA allows PTP to expand its artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) capabilities and geographic reach. For our customers, it means access to a wealth of resources to innovate faster," said Ethan Simmons, Managing Partner at PTP. "An SCA is a testament to our deep relationship and collaboration with AWS and the expertise PTP has demonstrated in helping our clients harness the power of the cloud."

Rob Cohen, Director of Product, Adaptive Phage Therapeutics (APT), shared, "APT is a clinical stage biotech operating clinical trials to combat multi-drug resistant infections. Our approach requires specialized computing, and it didn't make sense for APT to build out a datacenter compared to leveraging AWS. PTP brought to the table the expertise to hear about our computational needs, translate them and operationalize them on AWS while embodying best practices and teaching us along the way. As our needs change, PTP has the talent to bring to bear on our challenges. We developed friendly and productive working relationships to the point of seeing each other as colleagues in the same office working on the same problem - not a vendor/customer relationship. While we're geographically separated, we work together ensuring APT's products and services are available to support clinical trials."

"We are delighted to be working with PTP to help our mutual customers to accelerate their modernization to the cloud," said Chris Sullivan, Vice President, Americas Channels and Alliances at AWS. "Through our multi-year SCA, AWS will work with PTP to offer managed cloud services for life sciences on AWS, unlocking potential for life sciences companies to bring life-saving treatments to market faster."

This collaboration underscores the value of PTP and AWS to provide flexibility and unlock greater business value for customers across industries. For more information please visit: https://ptp.cloud.

About PTP

PTP is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Services Partner and AWS Life Sciences Competency Partner, providing strategic guidance and support to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. PTP's team of experts is dedicated to helping clients navigate the complexities of drug discovery and development, ensuring the delivery of innovative treatments to patients worldwide leveraging the capabilities of AWS.

