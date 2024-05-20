PTSolutions and NTMA form exclusive metalworking partnership creating exciting benefits for the NTMA members

PTSolutions and NTMA form an exclusive cutting tool partnership

NOVI, Mich., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PTSolutions, a leading provider of industrial solutions, is delighted to announce an exclusive cutting tooling partnership with the National Tooling & Machining Association (NTMA), a prominent organization in the tooling and machining industry. This collaboration aims to deliver exceptional benefits to NTMA members, including exceptional discounts on cutting tools, services, and support.

In addition to having access to one of the largest selections of high-quality cutting tools, NTMA members will enjoy a wide range of benefits from PTSolutions, such as:

Three Strategically Located Distribution Centers: These facilities ensure prompt delivery, with same-day shipping available for urgent orders.

Factory-Trained Technical Support: NTMA members can rely on expert guidance and support for product-related queries and applications.

Vending Solutions: PTSolutions provides innovative vending solutions to streamline inventory management and boost productivity.

Online Services and Exclusive Promotions: Members can access special online promotions and convenient ordering options for significant discounts.

Inside Sales Account Support: A resolute sales team is available to assist NTMA members and ensure a seamless customer experience.

Over three hundred Field Sales Representatives: PTSolutions' extensive field sales team provides on-site support and personalized service for NTMA members.

For more information about this exclusive partnership and the benefits for NTMA members, please contact [email protected]

About PTSolutions: PTSolutions is a leading provider of industrial solutions with over 65 years of cutting tool expertise. With one of the largest selections of high-quality cutting tools, PTSolutions is committed to providing innovative, value-added products and services that reduce their customer's total cost of operations. Their dedication to quality and customer satisfaction makes them a trusted partner in the industry.

About NTMA: The National Tooling & Machining Association (NTMA) is the premier U.S.-based trade association representing the tooling and machining industry. NTMA is dedicated to supporting its members through advocacy, education, networking, and other valuable resources.

For more information about NTMA, please contact [email protected]

Tim Rowold, PTSolutions, 1 316-841-4250, [email protected], https://www.pts-tools.com/

Mike Haessly, PTSolutions, 1 414-690-6086, [email protected], https://www.pts-tools.com/

