Pubinno and IDmission Launch Automated Draft Beer Sales for Sports Events

Fans prefer draft beer and beverages, but pouring a perfect glass requires skill and attention to get the correct volume, carbonation, and avoid spillage. Manual concession stands with temporary labor don't have the ability to consistently deliver a great product. In addition, for every sale, age needs to be verified and screened for fraudulent IDs, and payment needs to be captured. It's a labor and time intensive process that is expensive and leads to a poor guest experience.

The combined solution uses automated facial recognition and ID fraud detection to ensure the purchaser has valid identification and is of legal age, it instantly charges a pre-authorized credit card, and it automatically dispenses the chosen beer or cocktail into the buyer's glass. The purchase is initiated on the buyer's mobile phone simply by scanning a QR code on the Pubinno Smart Tap. See our automated solution in action here.

"As the winner of the World's Best Beverage Technology Award and with operations in over 62 cities worldwide, Pubinno is revolutionizing the future of beverage experience," said Can Algul, CEO and Co-founder of Pubinno. "

"Our technology, from payment integration to perfect draft pouring, offers an unparalleled experience in speed, precision, and quality. Now, with our partnership with IDmission, we're taking it a step further by ensuring responsible drinking through seamless age verification. This collaboration guarantees that fans can enjoy their drinks responsibly while stadiums and venues benefit from cutting-edge efficiency and safety."

"Fans at the game don't want to wait in a lineup, especially to show their drivers license", explained Ashim Banerjee, founder and CEO of IDmission. "Our experience in worldwide sporting events shows a preference for a quick self-serve purchase, and now the Pubinno system extends this to high quality draft beer and cocktails".

IDmission identity verification is used today in NFL football stadiums for self serve alcohol purchases. Pubinno is used at stadiums, music festivals,all-inclusive hotels, and over 2,200 bars and restaurants in Europe, Asia, and North America. Pubinno Smart Taps have served more than 120 million pints worldwide.

The system can be configured as a standalone kiosk or integrated into existing stores. It is now available for use by concession operators, stadiums, and concert venues. For information contact www.idmission.com or www.pubinno.com

