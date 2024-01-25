Public Benefit Company Leans Heavily into a Spiritual Equation

"As a consequence of placing the mind on Universal thought, this Spirit receives intuitive messaging…we are all connected…Jesus is my brother…yet I am a human of no report." Post this

Again, a left turn across the traffic of his past changed his perspective, and he searched for the purpose that brought him here. Transforming from a desired career in writing (https://thinkwerk.com) to a college student in attaining a bachelor's and a ministerial degree in metaphysics.

William fits in as a newly ordained minister for the work he proposes to perform. One of the first tasks he offered to perform was to help as we built our first website (https://thebesmedia.com)

Over the next three years, Thebes Trust proposes to develop 'cause' studies in terms of elements and process effects on the human, its spirit, and the corresponding sent soul. Considering Universal characteristics and specific measurements, rounding the circle of truth.

The following studies will be phased in as other projects are completed:

• Energy – Universal energies translated to cellular humans

• Frequency – Human ranges in Solfeggio & Charka tuning

• Pure Mind – Connection to the Akash & Unified Fields and

• A treatise on "how to build on your inner world for and by cooperation with the Universe from whence humans came…to apply and demonstrate your Universal Gifts."

Do you apply certain life principles in a habitual manner of activity?

Are you opening your internal Universe to all possibilities?

In a question posed to William Cadmus at his interview, he said: "As a consequence of placing the mind on Universal thought, this Spirit receives intuitive messaging…we are all connected…Jesus is my brother…yet I am a human of no report."

For questions or discussion on subjacent topics, Thebes Trust can be contacted through its merging websites or by email to [email protected]

Media Contact

William K. Cadmus, Thebes Media, 7026054323, [email protected], https://thebesmedia.com/

SOURCE Thebes Media