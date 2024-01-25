Public Benefit Company Leans Heavily into a Spiritual Equation

William Cadmus co-joins with Thebes Trust (http://www.thebestrust.org) to work on behalf of the ministry. He graduated from the University of Metaphysics. The key to his church is "application and demonstration." He is a proponent of Jungian Theory and Philosophy and the Center for Action and Contemplation, founded by Fr. Richard Rohr, OFM. He has an extensive view of the Christian "faiths" as well as many years equating his religious training to "worldly activities." Belief in the Divine Soul concept leads him to desire studies in Energy–Universally translated; Frequency-Solfeggio & Charka centered; and Pure Mind–Jungian Theory to connection with the Akash & Unified Fields.
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thebes Trust (http://www.thebestrust.org) Ministerial Organization has accepted an offer by William Cadmus to work on behalf of the ministry.
The initial discussions came out of the University of Metaphysics Text that "application and demonstration" are the ultimate goals of a metaphysician. With those thoughts, one could add the Jungian Philosophical Theory by studying the stated mind levels from the conscious to the pure mind. Add chakras, meridians, pressure points, private spiritual methods, meditation, contemplation, and prayer.
William brings a gift in written, verbal, and visual presentations while re-building his personal skills. The organization will offer PDF documents based on metaphysical contemplations and resulting studies.
Access to visual arts production allows the ministry to widen its message: "Applying certain life principles in a habitual manner. Opening yourself to the Universe for all possibilities."
William Cadmus has worked under twelve-step concepts of a previous era, emphasizing religion more heavily. A candidate for the Episcopal Deaconate in discernment, he made a left turn into the realm of Transcendental Meditation - TM (http://www.tm.org). Ten years later, he finds himself in the cosmopolitan desert oasis of Las Vegas. "Looking for Hunter Thompson…"
Again, a left turn across the traffic of his past changed his perspective, and he searched for the purpose that brought him here. Transforming from a desired career in writing (https://thinkwerk.com) to a college student in attaining a bachelor's and a ministerial degree in metaphysics.
William fits in as a newly ordained minister for the work he proposes to perform. One of the first tasks he offered to perform was to help as we built our first website (https://thebesmedia.com)
Over the next three years, Thebes Trust proposes to develop 'cause' studies in terms of elements and process effects on the human, its spirit, and the corresponding sent soul. Considering Universal characteristics and specific measurements, rounding the circle of truth.
The following studies will be phased in as other projects are completed:
• Energy – Universal energies translated to cellular humans
• Frequency – Human ranges in Solfeggio & Charka tuning
• Pure Mind – Connection to the Akash & Unified Fields and
• A treatise on "how to build on your inner world for and by cooperation with the Universe from whence humans came…to apply and demonstrate your Universal Gifts."
Do you apply certain life principles in a habitual manner of activity?
Are you opening your internal Universe to all possibilities?
In a question posed to William Cadmus at his interview, he said: "As a consequence of placing the mind on Universal thought, this Spirit receives intuitive messaging…we are all connected…Jesus is my brother…yet I am a human of no report."
For questions or discussion on subjacent topics, Thebes Trust can be contacted through its merging websites or by email to [email protected]
Media Contact
William K. Cadmus, Thebes Media, 7026054323, [email protected], https://thebesmedia.com/
SOURCE Thebes Media
Share this article