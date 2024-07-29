Public Environmental Health Permitting and Licensing Software Released by Inspect2go

Inspect2go provides complete environmental health permitting and licensing software solutions to public health agencies in the US. The system is used to issue, track, and accept payments for public health licenses, environmental health permits, and certificates.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspect2go's Environmental Health Permitting and Licensing Software is tailor-made for local-level public health departments. The SaaS, web-based, hosted cloud solution is accessible from anywhere and configured for each new city or county agency. The general public health department permitting software handles all environmental health programs (food, septic, pools, tattoo, etc.), as well as housing, lead, milk, and the full range of environmental health programs. The system includes a web-based public citizen portal for online permit applications and online payments.