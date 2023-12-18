Public Relations CEO Pam Abrahamsson Recognized as a World 100 Most Influential FinTech PR Leader

"In a world where trust and transparency are critical, the role of media relations in the financial technology industry has never been more important." Pam Abrahamsson, CEO, PRA Public Relations. Post this

PRA Public Relations and the Propel 100 Fintech PR List

The Propel 100 list of the world's most influential financial technology (fintech) public relations leaders a "list of the most influential fintech PR professionals in today's world.

"These PR pros are leading the conversation, sparking innovation, and shaping the future of the fintech industry through their communication strategies," according to the Propel 100 website.

"Being named as a Propel 100 Global Fintech Expert is an honor for our whole team and the knowledge and dedication they bring to our clients," Pam said. "In a world where trust and transparency are critical, the role of media relations in the financial technology industry has never been more important."

About Pam Abrahamsson, CEO, Founder

Pam is a 20-year+ industry veteran and the award-winning founder of Top 19-Ranked agency, PRA Public Relations. With a focus in financial services and technology, Pam has served emerging enterprises and Fortune 500 clients across the U.S. and around the world. Under Pam's guidance, client companies have earned market expansion, partnership, and acquisition from global brands. Pam's insights have been featured in leading business recognized media such as Forbes, Huffington Post and more, and she is a mentor and volunteer to entrepreneurial accelerator TenX.org, Special Olympics and other organizations.

About PR Public Relations

PRA Public Relations is an award-winning national agency delivering success-driving thought leadership programs for innovative, fast-moving companies in technology and consumer markets. Founded by industry veteran Pam Abrahamsson in 2015, the agency uses proven success formulas, expert media relations strategies and customized counsel to help clients earn market-moving coverage in their industry or profession. PRA Public Relation has been recognized as a national Top 25 B2B Agency, a regional Top 19 Technology Firm and other honors. Based in Portland, Oregon, the agency serves clients across North America, UK and Oceania.

