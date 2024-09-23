Public Works Consultant Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Serving Contractors

This month, Public Works Consultant, LLC will celebrate its tenth anniversary of assisting contractors with their labor compliance needs. The hardworking team at Public Works Consultant has spent the last decade relieving contractors of their labor compliance concerns so they can focus on completing public works projects.

UPLAND, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This month, Public Works Consultant, LLC will celebrate its tenth anniversary of assisting contractors with their labor compliance needs. The hardworking team at Public Works Consultant has spent the last decade relieving contractors of their labor compliance concerns so they can focus on completing public works projects.

"As we look back on the last ten years, we're proud of the relationships we've built, the challenges we've overcome, and the trust our clients have placed in us," says Karissa Scott, CEO and founder of Public Works Consultant. "Your success has been our success, and we're deeply grateful for your continued partnership."

Public Works Consultant offers multiple services to address a variety of labor compliance needs that may occur as contractors work on public projects:

Wage determination accuracy. Many contractors need help understanding and meeting state and federal regulations for fair wages, and PWC ensures all workers are paid following applicable laws.

Certified payroll reporting. PWC covers all areas of certified payroll reporting, helping contractors avoid potentially costly errors and fines.

Subcontractor compliance management. Now that the records are in order, what about the subcontractors' paperwork? PWC collaborates directly with subcontractors to coordinate, monitor, and review all their submissions, allowing you to concentrate on managing your projects.

Continuing compliance support. As contractors work on a project, circumstances may change, and new regulations can alter your needs. PWC stays on top of the latest requirements and ensures you remain compliant.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we want to reaffirm our commitment to providing the exceptional service and expertise that has been the foundation of our success," says Scott. "We look forward to continuing our journey together, supporting your projects with the same dedication and excellence that has defined Public Works Consultant for the past decade."

Public Works Consultant is a full-service labor compliance company dedicated to ensuring that every contractor, regardless of size, meets all regulatory standards on state, federal, or dual-jurisdiction projects, providing a hassle-free outsourcing experience. For more information, visit their website or schedule a free consultation at publicworksconsultant.com.

Media Contact

Kaitlin Prieto, Public Works Consultant, 1 (909) 560-7972, [email protected], www.publicworksconsultant.com

SOURCE Public Works Consultant