Public Works Consultant, LLC Recommends Holiday Best Practices for Contractors

Public Works Consultant, LLC, has released a list of best practices to help contractors manage the safety, regulatory, and scheduling challenges of the holiday season.

UPLAND, Calif., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We know the holidays can present difficulties for contractors, as employees and subcontractors frequently request time off," says Karissa Scott, CEO and founder of Public Works Consultant. "This can lead to a number of other issues, from staffing to ensuring holiday pay and vacation days are processed correctly."

Scott says planning and organization are crucial and recommends that contractors begin thinking about staffing for the holidays early. "It's helpful to give a cut-off date for time off requests so you can plan appropriately. Then you can decide how to deal with absences and possibly make plans to hire temporary workers."

However, it's essential to ensure that temp workers receive all the appropriate safety training as regular employees, even if they only fill in for a few days. Contractors must have up-to-date training materials in multiple languages and allow time for new hires to receive the necessary training.

When processing vacation, overtime, and holiday pay, following regulations is necessary to avoid difficulties and potential fines. However, many owners and managers aren't experts on the complex laws surrounding these topics. If this is the case, seeking help from a labor compliance company like Public Works Consultant, LLC, may be the best solution.

"We can take care of payroll compliance and ensure your business handles bonuses, vacation pay, overtime, and more correctly," says Scott. "That way, you can focus on getting the work done instead of wondering if you understood a regulation or worrying that you could have inadvertently made an error."

For more tips on preparing for the holiday season at your contractor or construction business, read our blog posts here.

Public Works Consultant is a full-service labor compliance company dedicated to ensuring that contractors, regardless of size, meets all regulatory standards on state, federal, or dual-jurisdiction projects, providing a hassle-free outsourcing experience. For more information, visit their website or schedule a free consultation at: publicworksconsultant.com.

Media Contact

Kaitlin Prieto, Public Works Consultant, 1 (909) 560-7972, [email protected], www.publicworksconsultant.com

SOURCE Public Works Consultant