Public/Environmental Health Inspection Software Released by Inspect2go

Inspect2go's public environmental health inspection software has been specifically developed for US-based public health departments. Public health staff perform restaurant, pool, septic, daycare and other environmental health inspections using an iPad mobile app or tablet computer.
Common Public/Environmental Health Inspections
- Food (FDA retail food, mobile and temporary food) inspections
- Pool inspections
- Septic (onsite wastewater and OSSF) inspections
- Housing
- Many other EH programs
Learn More: https://inspect2go.com/environmental-health-software/public-health-inspection-software
About Inspect2go
Inspect2go provides environmental health software to public health agencies. Our software is based on health inspection applications and permitting solutions. Software modules include online public web portals, online permit applications, online payments, health permitting and licensing software, and environmental health inspection apps. Our services include health department workflow automation, data migration, custom programming services, cloud hosting and ongoing support to automate environmental health agency workflows.
