Public/Environmental Health Inspection Software Released by Inspect2go

Inspect2go's public environmental health inspection software has been specifically developed for US-based public health departments. Public health staff perform restaurant, pool, septic, daycare and other environmental health inspections using an iPad mobile app or tablet computer.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspect2go, a leading provider of inspection software, has developed a public/environmental health inspection software package for use by local-level health departments in the US. The inspection software is used on food, pool, onsite wastewater and dozens of environmental health programs overseen by public health departments. Health inspectors can schedule inspections, perform inspections and print inspection reports. Inspection devices include iPad or iPhone, Android, Microsoft Surface Pro or laptop computers.