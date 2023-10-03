Published book is a two-part story and guide that helps couples rediscover passion and romance, and leads singles to find lasting love

'Corsets and Romance: Rediscover Passion, and Master the Art of Attracting Love' is set for a new marketing campaign

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lynn Sorge, PhD, wants to help those who become so unhappy in their relationship that even if they do recognize the cause, they have no idea of how to repair it, and where to begin. She also wants to help those who do not have a soul mate or loving partner in their lives, and are suffering from loneliness by laying out the means to find a partner without going online at all, instead drawing upon everyday occurrences to meet and get to know that someone special.

In "Corsets and Romance: Rediscover Passion, and Master the Art of Attracting Love"(published by Balboa Press in August 2022), Sorge presents a two-part story and guide that helps couples rediscover passion and romance, and leads singles of all ages to find lasting love. This book is divided into two parts. The first is a fictional account of a married couple who have lost their passion for each other, the problems within their relationship which this has caused, and the extreme lengths to which one of them goes to solve the problem. The second, non-fiction, is a step-by-step guide aimed at those who have not been successful at finding a loving partner, and succinctly lays out the steps one can take to find that special someone without using a dating site.

"Currently, we are living in a fragmented society where many of us live and communicate mainly online. In-person relationships appear to be becoming a thing of the past, and consequently, it is easy to become lonely and to feel isolated. Many of us miss touching and being touched by another human, and have become so accepting of our aloneness that we do not even realize something is missing from our lives," Sorge says. "This book is intended to be an antidote to our solitude and sense of isolation. It is all encompassing in that it lays out and provides a practical and immediate solution to those in relationships where the passion that once existed has gone missing, while also providing a plan, including its practical application, for finding someone anew with whom to fall in love."

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Sorge answered, "I want them to realize that, regardless of how hopeless they feel their situation might be, there is always a solution to whatever challenge they might be facing. With a bit of creativity, honest communication, and the will to succeed, problems arising within an already-existing relationship can be solved. For those who have been unsuccessful at finding love, there is every possibility that employing suggestions from the tried and true blueprint offered in the book will very likely lead them to finding love and happiness with the person of their dreams. I also want them to understand that applying many of the concepts outlined in the book are applicable not only to their love lives, but also to many unrelated challenges they might face in their lives." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/813771-corsets-and-romance

"Corsets and Romance: Rediscover Passion, and Master the Art of Attracting Love"

By Lynn Sorge, PhD

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 142 pages | ISBN 9781982272722

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 142 pages | ISBN 9781982272708

E-Book | 142 pages | ISBN 9781982272715

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Lynn Sorge, PhD, earned a BA from Dalhousie University, an MA from New York University, and a doctorate from Oxford Brookes University. She had a tenured position at Dalhousie University in the costume studies program for four decades, followed by an adjunct position in the faculty of graduate studies. This is her second book.

