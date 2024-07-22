Publishwise by Evalueserve Included in Knowledge Management Solutions Landscape Report

"This acknowledgment, in our view, validates the innovative capabilities of Publishwise and its ability to help organizations effectively manage and leverage their knowledge assets," said Pratyush Prabhat, EVP and Global Head of Professional Services Post this

Evalueserve was included in the group of small-sized vendors providing knowledge management solutions. Publishwise by Evalueserve self-reported the extended use cases of generative knowledge creation, AI/ML/cognitive services, and content ingestion and suggested answers as the top three for which clients select them.

The Forrester report highlighted the growing importance of knowledge management solutions in capturing and managing institutional knowledge, improving knowledge sharing across organizations, and increasing the productivity and creativity of knowledge workers.

"We are honored to be recognized in Forrester's Knowledge Management Solutions Landscape report," said Pratyush Prabhat, EVP and Global Head of Professional Services at Evalueserve. "This acknowledgment, in our view, validates the innovative capabilities of Publishwise and its ability to help organizations effectively manage and leverage their knowledge assets in today's rapidly evolving business landscape."

About Publishwise:

An AI and Gen-AI powered platform that lets you swiftly look up past content (RFPs/RFIs, DDQs, Marketing Content, and other knowledge assets) using Modern Search and Recommendation Engine. The search functionality is backed by a customized Semantic Engine. The Recommendation Engine uses NLP and ML for content recommendations. The platform can be easily integrated with CRMs and content management systems. Interested in seeing how Publishwise can transform your organization's knowledge management practices? Get in touch with Evalueserve today: https://www.evalueserve.com/product/publishwise/

About Evalueserve:

Evalueserve is a global leader in technology-enhanced managed services. Combining the strengths of best-in-class AI and a team of over 5,000 experts, the company focuses on data and analytics and competitive and market intelligence services. Evalueserve provides tailored, innovative solutions for each client, ensuring efficiency and return on investment. Learn more at evalueserve.com.

Media Contact

Leah Moore, Evalueserve, 1 9197106797, [email protected], evalueserve.com

