Puddle Pools Partners with Franchise FastLane to Make a Splash through Strategic Growth

OMAHA, Neb., March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Franchise FastLane, the leading franchise acceleration and development company, has announced a partnership with Puddle Pools.

Prior to the partnership, Puddle Pools powered its expansion through Franchise FastLane's CarPool program—a system designed for brands that prefer a self-directed growth approach with strategic coaching and a structured franchise roadmap. Puddle Pools is now putting its foot on the gas pedal as an official Franchise FastLane partner, becoming one of the few brands invited to join the No. 1 franchise acceleration company's portfolio based on data including the franchisor's potential, value proposition, key differentiators, marketplace conditions, and unit economics. Puddle Pools was selected for its simple business model and technology—which can be operated entirely from a phone—recurring revenue potential in B2B and B2C spaces, and minimal staff and equipment requirements.

"We're thrilled to take Puddle Pools to the next level with Franchise FastLane," said Mark Amery, CEO of Puddle Pools. "Their reputation for responsible, accelerated growth, along with their unmatched team and infrastructure, makes them the perfect partner as we shift into advancing our expansion. With Franchise FastLane's expertise and network, we're confident this next phase will drive incredible opportunities for our brand and franchisees."

Led by Mark Amery, Puddle Pool Services is a leading provider of residential and commercial pool and spa care, offering a streamlined business model with low overhead, quick training, and easy hiring. As the brand first expanded through the CarPool program, growing from 13 to 39 locations, and now, with 47 locations across Canada and the U.S., it is shifting into high gear with Franchise FastLane's full support. With built-in marketing, a dedicated call center, and a steady mix of residential and commercial clients requiring recurring service, Puddle Pools provides franchisees with a scalable, sustainable business model.

"We've been so impressed with what Mark and the Puddle Pools team have built, and their success in CarPool proves just how strong their brand is," said Tim Koch, President and COO of Franchise FastLane. "After working closely with them and seeing their vision firsthand, we know they're more than ready to thrive in the FastLane. With a simple, scalable business, an experienced leadership team, and a fresh approach to pool and spa care, they're in a solid position for continued growth. We're excited to help them take things to the next level and we welcome them officially into the FastLane."

Founded in 2018 and led by Carey Gille, Franchise FastLane was created to help brands accelerate their growth after the duo experienced firsthand the challenges of franchise expansion while leading their own brand. Over the last seven years, Franchise FastLane has evolved into a premier franchise acceleration organization, now supporting more than 23 brands in its FastLane program and over 13 brands in its CarPool program. Under the leadership of CEO Carey Gille and President/COO Tim Koch, the company goes beyond traditional franchise sales to drive responsible franchise expansion, offering territory checks, sales and operations support, and value-added workshops like the MasterMind Classes. With each new partnership, brands aren't just growing—they're cruising in the FastLane.

Franchise FastLane is the ultimate solution for franchise growth, offering turnkey solutions that empower brands. With a proven, time-tested methodology, Franchise FastLane rigorously vets franchisors and prioritizes brand health assessments to ensure only high-quality, trustworthy brands join the FastLane. By handling the heavy lifting—lead generation, consultant management, and franchise sales—Franchise FastLane allows franchisors to focus on running their business.

