Pueblo County School District 70 joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System

Pueblo County School District 70 invites all potential vendors to register online.

"The Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System allows us to establish and maintain a system of transparency for not only the agency but the vendors who would like to do business with us. All the information we have regarding the bid, addenda, and awards, along with Q&A's is available to all with just one click of the mouse. By fostering a more transparent environment, it allows for more public participation and collaboration and holds our agency accountable for all that we do during the bid process," stated Amanda Wittman, CFO & Director of Business Services of Pueblo County School District 70.

As a participating agency of the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, it allows Pueblo County School District 70 to expand their vendor pool and enhance vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. To be added to the existing list of vendors on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, any suppliers looking to do business with Pueblo County School District 70 can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/pcsd70. Pueblo County School District 70 encourages all interested bidders to register today.

Registered vendors can access open bids, related documents, and files, additional addendum, and available award information from all participating agencies. In addition, the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their business, including all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts.

With one click, Pueblo County School District 70 can now see how many vendors match a specific opportunity, how many have downloaded documents, responded and more. Pueblo County School District 70 also has its own, branded page on the public side of the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System in which taxpayers can view all closed bids and any awarded information.

Vendors may register on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/pcsd70. Bidnet Direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.

Other local Colorado and Wyoming government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About Pueblo County School District 70:

Pueblo County School District 70 (D70) is located in beautiful Pueblo, Colorado where the Fountain River meets the Arkansas River and the eastern foothills of the Rocky Mountains meet the Great Plains. D70 was consolidated from 34 smaller school districts in June of 1950. We are one of the largest geographical school districts in the state of Colorado! D70 educates over 10,000 students from all over Pueblo County.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

