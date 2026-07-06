Puerto Morelos Cancun Welcomes Sole BLU Ocean Living: ELEVA Capital Group Opens New Beachfront Condos Marking 10 Years of Smart Investment

"At ELEVA, we care for every detail with the same passion our clients place in us when they invest. Sole BLU Ocean Living is proof that genuine trust delivers results beyond expectation." — Roberta Wohler, Commercial Director, ELEVA Capital Group Post this

The event brought together developers, business partners, homeowners, master broker representatives, and members of the national and international press. ELEVA Capital Group leadership noted that the milestone reflects a broader strategy: building long-term trust with the broker channel and residence buyers through consistent execution across each phase of development.

Sole BLU Ocean Living was designed by Jokin Luisa, founder of Kince Arquitectura, a studio known for blending contemporary design with the natural character of the Caribbean coastline. The architectural approach centers on natural light, ocean breeze, and material choices that allow each residence to feel connected to its surrounding landscape.

"Sole BLU was born from the belief that luxury architecture does not compete with nature — it celebrates it. Every design decision, from the orientation of the volumes to the material palette, was made so the Caribbean Sea always remains the centerpiece."

— Jokin Luisa, Founder, Kince Arquitectura

Residence Premium Features and Amenities

Sole BLU includes 76 residences ranging from 968 to 1,464 square feet (90–136 m²), each designed to maximize ocean views and privacy. Amenities include:

– A rooftop pool with views of the coral reef

– A wellness area and fitness center

– Direct beach access

– Co-working spaces and lounge terraces

– Pet Friendly

– Elevators

A Smart Investment in a Growing Market

Puerto Morelos sits roughly 20 minutes from Cancún International Airport, offering U.S. and Canadian buyers easy access alongside the relaxed character of a traditional fishing town. ELEVA Capital Group positions Sole BLU as a smart investment opportunity for buyers seeking both a personal retreat and a vacation rental income property, supported by sustained property value growth in one of Mexico's most active coastal real estate corridors.

About ELEVA Capital Group

ELEVA Capital Group is a real estate developer specializing in the Mexican Caribbean, with an active presence in Cancún, Puerto Morelos, and the Riviera Maya. Founded a decade ago, the company is built on three pillars: superior construction quality, strict adherence to delivery timelines, and documented investment returns for residence buyers. Its portfolio includes Cumbres Suites, Cumbres Towers, Arbolada Towers, Arbolada Residential Suites, Porto BLU, Village BLU Beach Apartments, Sole BLU Ocean Living, Isola BLU Chic Condos, and Cuore Cumbres Cancun, with five projects successfully completed and others in active development. Through its beachfront sub-brand, BLU Residences Collection, the company serves domestic and international investors seeking long-term value in one of Latin America's most active tourism markets.

Media Contact

Roberta Wohler, Eleva Capital Group, 52 998 865 5760, [email protected], https://elevacap.com/en/

SOURCE Eleva Capital Group