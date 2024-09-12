Puerto Princesa City Poised to Become a Global Hub of Sustainable Sports Tourism with the 2024 ICF Dragon Boat World Championships

"Hosting the 2024 ICF Dragon Boat World Championships is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and our capacity to be a global sports hub." - Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron Post this

A Powerful Platform for Climate Advocacy

At the heart of the event is the launch of the "Paddle Together for Climate Action" advocacy. This global campaign seeks to leverage the visibility of the 2024 ICF Dragon Boat World Championships to raise awareness of climate issues and promote sustainable practices within the international sports community. The advocacy will feature a series of climate-focused initiatives, including pre-event coastal clean-ups, eco-conscious race protocols, public education on sustainability, and partnerships with businesses and organizations committed to advancing climate action.

Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron expressed pride in the city's role in advancing sustainable sports tourism, stating, "Puerto Princesa is more than just a destination for world-class events; it is a symbol of how we can promote tourism while safeguarding our natural resources. Hosting the 2024 ICF Dragon Boat World Championships is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and our capacity to be a global sports hub."

Sustainable Initiatives Aligned with Global Goals

As part of Puerto Princesa's broader sustainability strategy, the event will incorporate a variety of eco-friendly initiatives. Coastal and baywalk clean-ups will be organized before and after the championships, bringing together athletes, local residents, and visitors in a collective effort to protect the city's marine ecosystems. Mudball throwing for ecosystem restoration and the incorporation of traditional conservation practices will also be featured, promoting innovative and community-led approaches to environmental care.

The partnerships formed with local communities and environmental groups will ensure that the impact of the event extends beyond the competition, fostering a lasting legacy of environmental responsibility.

A Showcase of Sustainable Sports Tourism

Puerto Princesa's commitment to sustainability is deeply intertwined with its identity as a leading eco-tourism destination. The city's stunning landscapes, including the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park, serve as a constant reminder of the importance of preserving the planet's natural beauty. By hosting the 2024 ICF Dragon Boat World Championships, Puerto Princesa is sending a clear message to the world: sports and sustainability can—and must—go hand in hand.

With the eyes of the world on Puerto Princesa, the championships offer a rare opportunity to showcase how a global sports event can serve as a platform for promoting climate action and environmental preservation. The city is poised to become a global leader in sustainable sports tourism, setting a new standard for how international events can contribute to a more sustainable future.

