Puerto Rico Nonprofit Leaders Unite for Sold-Out Summit Driving Measurable Social Impact

On October 22, 2025, more than 40 nonprofit organizations and donors from across Puerto Rico will gather at the Wyndham Beach Hotel, Palmas del Mar, for the sold-out NPO Leadership Summit, a free, fully funded "lunch and learn" event designed to help nonprofit leaders transform their missions into measurable, lasting change.

PALMAS DEL MAR, Puerto Rico, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On October 22, 2025, more than 40 nonprofit organizations and donors from across Puerto Rico will gather at the Wyndham Beach Hotel, Palmas del Mar, for the sold-out NPO Leadership Summit, a free, fully funded "lunch and learn" event designed to help nonprofit leaders transform their missions into measurable, lasting change.

The training will be lead by the Integro Foundation, under the direction of Executive Director Alejandro Silva Díaz. The event is financially hosted by Michael Perog the Founder of I Choose. I AM!. The Summit equips Puerto Rican nonprofits with world-class proven leadership tools to strengthen capacity, attract new donors, volunteers and scale their community impact.

Each attendee generates a donation from Michael Perog paid through Integro Foundation to their NPO.

Hands-On Training for Nonprofit Management Excellence

Participants will receive a 40+ page leadership training manual (English and Spanish version) co-created by Integro Foundation and I Choose. I AM!, offering practical systems for nonprofit success. The six-module curriculum includes:

Leadership mindset and personal development habits of excellence

Crafting and aligning mission statements

Setting measurable goals and tracking results

Building prioritized plans of action for management, donors, volunteer, member growth

Leading more time efficient productive meetings to strengthen the team

Show best practice case studies for real-world impact

"We integrate business strategies into social impact organizations," said Alejandro Silva Díaz, Executive Director of Integro Foundation. "We focus on civic engagement, entrepreneurship, and community growth strengthening Puerto Rico's nonprofits through social entrepreneurship."

Why This Moment Matters

Puerto Rico's nonprofit sector continues to expand rapidly — addressing everything from food insecurity and education to sustainability and community development. Yet, many organizations still struggle with capacity, metrics, and funding.

"This NPO Leadership summit is about team, proven growth systems," said Michael Perog, Founder of I Choose. I AM!. "When one nonprofit learns to measure and grow effectively, every community they serve benefits. Each organization becomes a water drop — creating ripples of positive impact that spread across the island and globally."

Following this October event, the work will continue in January 2026, when the group reconvenes to on zoom to share real-world case studies demonstrating measurable community progress. There are cash prizes for the top 3 winning NPOs case studies. Also in 2026, Integro Foundation and I Choose. I AM! will launch a live lunch and learn training to match the on line 6 family learning modules empowering families to strengthen unity, communication, and goal-setting at home.

Featured Speakers:

Alejandro Silva Díaz — Executive Director, Integro Foundation NPO

Michael Perog — Founder, I Choose. I AM! LLC

Key Opinion Leaders — Subject Matter Experts:

David Sanabria — Head of the School, The Palmas Academy

Hector Rosario — General Manager Palmas Athletic Club

Carlos Gómez-Montes — VP Resource Development, United Way Puerto Rico

Diane Reeve Joyce — PR Leader of the Te Amo PR

Joyce Sharkey — Co-President, Palmas Ladies Community Club

Brad Cohen — Former CMO, Aspiritech (Autism Employment Advocate)

Community Spotlight

The Summit will spotlight Olga Inglises' "Classical Music to Play", a nonprofit bringing classical music into Puerto Rican public schools — showcasing the power of creative education as a form of community uplift.

Attendees include nonprofit directors, civic leaders, Act 60 residents, and philanthropists seeking to align purpose-driven investment with measurable impact.

Made Possible By

This event is fully funded by Michael Perog, Founder of I Choose. I AM!, whose global platform combines education, measurable social impact, and world record–breaking events to unify communities and amplify good causes worldwide.

"I Choose. I AM! is more than an app, it's a movement," Perog added. "It helps people and organizations measure what matters most, from family growth to global impact."

Media & Officials Invitation

Credentialed media and public officials are invited to cover the event and follow the January 2026 case-study results. Interviews with keynote speakers and attendees are available upon request.

Media RSVPs are required by October 20, 2025.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Venue: Wyndham Beach Hotel, Palmas del Mar, Humacao

Waitlist / Media RSVP:

About I Choose. I AM!

I Choose. I AM! is a global impact platform combining education, leadership, and measurable results through mobile technology. Its programs include World Record–Breaking Events, nonprofit training initiatives, and family learning systems, all designed to empower individuals and organizations to measure and multiply positive change.

This is all part of global platform offering over $190,000 in 10 cash contests to grow community engagement contests to drive unity and participation in Puerto Rico and globally.

https://ichooseiam.com/sing-the-song-we-are-the-world-total-cash-prizes-over-190000/

About Integro Foundation

The Integro Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to strengthening Puerto Rico's social, economic, and environmental resilience through innovative community programs and partnerships.

Media Contact

Bryce Thompson, I Choose. I AM!, 1 (332) 699-7722, [email protected], ichooseiam.com

SOURCE I Choose. I AM!