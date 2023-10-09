Puerto Vallarta Named One of the Best Cities in the World by CondI Nast Traveler Readers

Mexico's Pacific Coast gem ranks #4 in the Small Cities category as it welcomes a record number of international visitors

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Puerto Vallarta, situated along Banderas Bay on Mexico's Pacific coast, has been named one of the Best Cities in the World in CondI Nast Traveler's annual Readers' Choice Awards. Recognized for its exquisite blend of natural beauty, rich culture, and warm hospitality, Puerto Vallarta secured the impressive #4 spot in the Small Cities category, as voted by over 520,000 CondI Nast Traveler readers. The accolade follows a record-breaking first half of the year, marked by significant increases in international visitors, hotel occupancy rates, and overall tourism revenue, solidifying Puerto Vallarta's reputation as a must-visit destination.

The Readers' Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry's longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here.

"We are honored to be included in this exclusive list of international destinations," said Luis VillaseQor, Puerto Vallarta's director of tourism. "This recognition speaks to the warm, inclusive, and friendly atmosphere that defines Puerto Vallarta. Our city embodies a truly authentic Mexican experience alongside a remarkable diversity of attractions and activities, and we are grateful to every visitor who shared their love for Puerto Vallarta by voting for us."

With its perpetual sunshine, breathtaking mountain-to-ocean vistas, abundant cultural offerings, and world-class dining options, this coastal paradise welcomed nearly 3 million international visitors from January to August this year, marking an impressive 12.2 percent increase compared to the previous year. During the first half of 2023, hotel occupancy rates also soared to 77 percent, reflecting a notable 3 percent uptick from last year.

Adding to Puerto Vallarta's allure is its diverse array of wellness resorts and spas, creating a haven for rejuvenation of mind and body. The city's progressive LGBTQ+ inclusive culture seamlessly blends with its rich heritage, evident in the picturesque cobblestone streets that intersect with the modern Malecon esplanade and the vibrant nightlife of the Romantic Zone. Its pristine beaches and reputation as a destination that embraces everyone who visits makes Puerto Vallarta a truly welcoming haven for all.

With a lineup of upcoming events showcasing the town's unique charm and culture, Puerto Vallarta deserves the top spot on every holiday traveler's itinerary. From November 1 to 2, visitors can immerse in the vibrant Mexican tradition of DCa de los Muertos during the Day of the Dead festival, featuring the World's Tallest Calavera Catrina and poignant cemetery visits. Next up, from November 9 to 19, culinary enthusiasts can savor fine dining at the Festival Gourmet International, boasting a 10-day culinary festival with innovative dishes and captivating Chef's Table dining experiences. From December 1-12, visitors can experience the visually rich Our Lady of Guadalupe Festival, a celebration honoring the Virgin of Guadalupe with vibrant processions, folkloric dancers, and a cultural significance designated as the "Intangible Heritage of the State of Jalisco" in 2018.

The 2023 Readers' Choice Awards are published on CondI Nast Traveler's website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.

About Puerto Vallarta

Nestled between the rugged Sierra Madre Mountains and Banderas Bay on Mexico's balmy Pacific coast, Puerto Vallarta is the quintessential Mexican beach destination. Puerto Vallarta's year-round warm climate, easy direct access from major markets in the United States and Canada, and a range of accommodation options have made it a top choice for a stress-free tropical escape. Authentic culture can be discovered around every corner in Puerto Vallarta, from the charming cobblestone streets downtown to the art-filled Malecon, and the lively Romantic Zone – a favorite enclave amongst LGBTQ+ travelers. Puerto Vallarta's picturesque beaches and aquatic activities lure travelers, and its welcoming hospitality, top-notch gastronomy, and outdoor adventures keep them coming back time and time again.

